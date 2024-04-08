TerraPay Gets Payments License From Singapore’s Central Bank

“As the heart of thriving international trade and commerce, Singapore has always been a strategic location for TerraPay,” the company said in the release. “Leveraging the position of the country as Southeast Asia’s financial hub, the company will capitalize on this new license to strengthen existing and new partnerships in the region while also accelerating” its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

TerraPay said the approval from MAS will let it offer services such as account issuance, domestic and cross-border money transfers, merchant acquisition, and eMoney issuance, “catering to the growing demand for efficient and transparent payment solutions in the region.”

Meanwhile, the Bank for International Settlements and seven central banks are testing tokenization to improve cross-border payments.