Mastercard and PrestaShop to Deploy Click to Pay in Europe

ECommerce solution provider PrestaShop has partnered with Mastercard to offer Click to Pay in Europe.

The Click to Pay functionality will be integrated into the PrestaShop platform for merchants based in France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom and then extended to other European and international markets, the companies said in a Monday (April 29) press release.

“We are proud to enable our merchants to benefit from Click to Pay, a technology that represents the future of online transactions,” Eric Senechal, managing director at PrestaShop, said in the release.

Click to Pay enables consumers to use their payment cards for online payments without having to manually enter their card details or a password, according to the release. Instead, payment information is securely centralized in a single profile to facilitate the management of payment methods.

The solution also enhances transaction security through tokenization that ensures that personal information is never exposed during transactions, the release said. With this method, sensitive card details are transformed into a non-sensitive set of characters.

“With Click to Pay, we are delivering a tangible response to consumer and merchant demands for faster and safer transactions,” Valerie Nowak, executive vice president, product and innovation at Mastercard Europe, said in the release. “This technology represents a significant step forward in the future of digital payments, where efficiency and security go hand in hand.”

Click to Pay delivers on the three things consumers value most — speed, security and convenience — while boosting authorization rates for merchants and reinforcing trust and loyalty for card issuers, Jennifer Marriner, executive vice president, global acceptance solutions at Mastercard, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster in an interview posted in February.

“It’s a much smoother checkout payment experience and it doesn’t interfere with shopping or the service,” Marriner said. “Payments just happen naturally at the end of the checkout flow.”

In another recent development, it was reported in February that international movie theater chain Cinépolis increased transaction success rate by 6% with a Click to Pay program featuring the Mastercard solution and implemented by payments orchestration platform Spreedly.

In this application, letting customers pay securely without having to manually enter their card details at each checkout allows them to more quickly purchase tickets where seats are reserved for a small amount of time.