EBay to Launch QR Code-Based Feature for Generating Product Listings

EBay has unveiled a new “resell on eBay” feature designed to make it easier for brands and consumers to list clothing on the online marketplace.

The new feature will be built into Certilogo’s Secure by Design digital ID, accessible by scanning a connected product’s smart label, and will enable users to list clothing on eBay with a couple of clicks of a button, eBay said in a Wednesday (May 15) press release.

“Reducing friction and removing barriers to brands and consumers engaging in reCommerce is crucial to fostering a preloved fashion marketplace,” Charis Marquez, global general manager of fashion at eBay, said in the release. “Our new resell feature helps brands keep their product out of landfill, while giving consumers an incredibly easy way to give their item a second life.”

Certilogo, which was acquired by eBay in 2023, features an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital ID printed on the product tag, helping brands and designers manage the lifecycle of their garments and giving consumers a way to confirm the item’s authenticity, according to the release.

Now, with the “resell on eBay” feature, users can scan the QR code on the smart label to generate a “resell your garment” button on the item’s digital profile, edit an eBay listing that is prefilled with information about the item and then list the item for sale on eBay, the release said.

Connected garments featuring the new resell button will begin rolling out in May, with the first brand piloting the feature being Italian outerwear and lifestyle brand Save The Duck, per the release. EBay plans to expand the service to other brands in the near future.

“Finding solutions that help our customers make more circular choices — and keep our product out of landfill — is of the utmost importance to us,” Nicolas Bargi, CEO and founder of Save The Duck, said in the release.

In an earlier effort to facilitate the listing of products on its platform, eBay said in September 2023 that it would be adding an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered image-based listing tool.

With this tool, users will be able to simply take or upload a photo within the eBay app and then watch as AI automatically fills in item information details.