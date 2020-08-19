Morrisons Offers Free Same-Day Delivery In UK

Morrisons, the British supermarket chain, has reached an agreement with Amazon to get free same-day grocery delivery, the company announced Wednesday (Aug. 19) in a press release.

“Morrisons on Amazon” will start in Leeds, before being expanded to millions of Amazon Prime members nationwide in the coming weeks, the release stated. The chain has 494 stores serving 624 million customers annually in the United Kingdom, according to the release.

“Morrisons on Amazon will build on our partnership with Amazon, making our good quality, great value food even more accessible through Amazon.co.uk and the Amazon app,” said David Potts, CEO Morrisons, in the release. “It will give more and more customers the option of receiving Morrisons groceries straight to their doorstep, including freshly prepared products from our brilliant Market Street colleagues.”

Same-day delivery, within a two-hour window, is free with Prime membership on orders over over 40 pounds ($52.39) or 3.99 pounds ($5.23) for all other orders.

Doug Gurr, Amazon U.K. country manager, said in the release that the debut means increased visibility for Morrisons’ service and selection, as well as a greater choice for customers.

Amazon.co.uk has offered food and drink items since the launch of its Grocery Store a decade ago, according to the release. Prime members can also shop Amazon Fresh with thousands of grocery items from major brands.

Last month, Amazon said it planned to expand Amazon Fresh, its grocery delivery service, to millions of members in the U.K. by the end of this year.

Morrisons began its partnership with Amazon four years ago, when the eCommerce giant announced it would install hundreds of its delivery lockers in the company’s supermarkets. At the time, an Amazon spokesperson said grocery stores, with their consistently high levels of shoppers, represented ideal places for consumers to pick up online orders.

Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Bradford, England, Morrisons calls itself Britain’s biggest supermarket. It promises its Morrisons-branded fresh meat and everything sold on the store’s butchers’ counters are 100 percent British. The company said it employs more than 9,000 trained in-store specialists, the release stated.