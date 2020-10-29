From hand-whipped coffee to pancake cereal, a creator-led menu based on food trends inspired by the TikTok community will be available for delivery on Postmates in Los Angeles through Nov. 22, the companies announced in a press release.

TikTok Treats will feature popular food trends that started on the social sharing video platform. Foodie communities are huge on the platform, swiftly growing over the past year.

Nick Tran, head of global marketing at TikTok, said the platform influences movements “from music to fashion to food.”

He added that partnering with Postmates gives TikTok an avenue to “celebrate how culture starts” on the social media platform.

Eric Edge, Postmates senior vice president, marketing and communications, said the innovative menu concept is an example of how both brands “intersect culture in creative ways.” He characterized TikTok’s reach for food trends as “massive.”

Postmates partnered with popular Los Angeles restaurants and cafes in for the promotion and quantities of each menu item will be limited and only available while supplies last. Delivery is free, according to the announcement.

The TikTok Treats menu ranges from $7 to $20 and includes "cloud bread," (3 billion views); "whipped coffee" (2.2 billion); "pancake cereal" (1.6 billion) and "bento box" (259.3 million).

TikTok has been in expansion mode, partnering with other brands and leading the way on social commerce.

According to a PYMNTS report, “Why Walmart is Knocking on TikTok’s door,” eCommerce growth shows the great shift to digital is underway and social commerce is gaining traction. Walmart has over 350,000 followers of TikTok’s roughly 800 million users. As Walmart moves to cement its digital commerce position, it is seeking cross-pollination opportunities with digital-first and social platforms like TikTok.

Walmart’s purchase deal for a 7.5 percent stake in TikTok is pending government approval. TikTok influencers have been responsible for a surge in toy sales. Social media influencers were the fourth most-cited reason a toy purchase is made.

Walmart Chief Executive Officer Dough McMillion said he believes TikTok and social commerce will change the way people shop.