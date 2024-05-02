Instacart Becomes Kohl’s Same-Day Delivery Partner, Continues Expansion Beyond Grocery

Instacart has become the exclusive same-day delivery partner of Kohl’s.

With Kohl’s now on the Instacart App, nearly 109 million households can access same-day delivery from 1,172 Kohl’s department stores across the United States, Instacart said in a Thursday (May 2) press release.

Customers can shop and order same-day or scheduled delivery of accessories, home essentials, skin care, beauty items, pet supplies and other products, while paying the in-store price and earning Kohl’s Rewards, according to the release.

The addition of Kohl’s to the Instacart platform is part of the grocery technology company’s continuing effort to offer customers a selection of items from retailers they know, Blake Wallace, senior director of retail partnerships at Instacart, said in the release.

“With Kohl’s as one of the first department stores on our platform, we’re proud to continue expanding our selection beyond grocery, making everyday shopping for our customers easier for their busy lives,” Wallace said in the release.

While Instacart launched a decade ago by offering online grocery shopping and home delivery, the company now serves more than 1,500 retail banners with more than 85,000 locations, according to its websites.

The company’s efforts to expand its offerings come at a time when restaurant aggregators have been extending beyond food delivery and challenging Instacart’s hold on grocery.

PYMNTS reported in December that DoorDash added hundreds of grocery locations to its marketplace, telling investors that its built-in consumer base and labor infrastructure give it an edge.

Similarly, Uber Eats brought hundreds of additional grocery locations onto its platform and launched a delivery partnership with Turkish quick-commerce firm Getir.

PYMNTS Intelligence’s “Consumer Interest in an Everyday App” found that most consumers in the U.S. and Australia want the option to buy retail products online from a single, unified platform that spans a range of their day-to-day routines. About seven in 10 consumers want to shop for retail products via such a platform.

Instacart, other on-demand delivery firms, and retail giants like Amazon and Walmart are aiming to position themselves in the center of consumers’ digital routines, the report added.

