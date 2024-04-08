Consumers Want to Buy Retail Products via a Super App

The majority of consumers in the United States and Australia want the option to buy retail products online from a single, unified platform that spans a range of their day-to-day routines, PYMNTS Intelligence research finds.

By the Numbers

The PYMNTS Intelligence study “Consumer Interest in an Everyday App,” created in collaboration with PayPal, draws from a survey of more than 3,300 consumers in the United States and Australia to understand how they rely on apps for their various day-to-day needs and to gauge their interest in a unified everyday app.

The results reveal that, among the 79% of consumers interested in an everyday app (“a single online app or website that allows users to connect and coordinate activities in one online space”), roughly 7 in 10 want the option to shop for retail products via such a platform.

The Data in Context

Having all their shopping needs in one app saves consumers time and effort. They don’t need to switch between multiple apps or websites to find what they’re looking for. A unified app can offer a seamless shopping experience with consistent navigation and design, making it easier for consumers to browse, compare, and purchase products. Plus, by aggregating data from various retailers, a unified app can provide personalized recommendations based on the consumer’s shopping history and preferences, enhancing the overall shopping experience.

Retail giants such as Amazon and Walmart are aiming to position themselves in the center of consumers’ digital routines, as are on-demand delivery firms such as DoorDash and Instacart.

“That may not be much of a stretch for Instacart, since adding non-grocery brands seems to be part of their strategy,” PYMNTS’ Karen Webster observed in a feature over the summer. “Neither could be adding pharmacy options using some of the new HealthTech platforms that are innovating in this space. Or embedding subscription or replenishment options for frequently purchased products from the grocery stores and retailers consumers shop for on their platform.”