Digital Banking tracker
Digital Banking

BBVA’s Four-Step Guide To Digital-First Transformations

By
Posted on

The banking industry is undergoing a sea change in the new decade, with online and mobile banking growing ever more popular among customers, and challenger banks and FinTechs disrupt the market with new technologies. Many banks are embracing digital-first technologies to stay competitive, leveraging tools such as cloud computing, data analytics and videoconferencing systems for bank tellers.

These digital pushes are far from ubiquitous, however, with many banks unwilling to make the massive financial investment involved in acquiring these new technologies. Those that are willing to pull the trigger are reaping the benefits, however, with studies finding an effectiveness increase of up to 70 percent.

In the February Digital-First Banking Tracker, PYMNTS explores the latest in the world of digital-first banking, including shifting customer opinions on the value of instant banking services, initiatives to help hearing-impaired customers, and the challenges that keep many banks face when undergoing their own digital pushes.

Developments From Around The World Of Digital-first Banking

Customers are growing more and more accustomed to faster banking services, with a recent study from digital banking solutions provider Five Degrees finding that 43 percent of bank customers desire the ability to instantly set up banking accounts. Only half of banks that are currently using legacy technology are taking steps to meet this customer demand, which only digitally advanced financial institutions (FIs) are capable of providing.

Digital-first technologies are also being used for charitable purposes. The U.K. bank Nationwide Building Society recently installed a contactless payment window at one of its ATMs, which customers can use to instantly donate to a local charity helping the homeless. The ATM’s location was picked due to the fact that homeless individuals often gather nearby, allowing sympathetic customers to donate without handling cash.

Another unique implementation of digital-first technology comes from Chase Bank, which recently opened a concept location in D.C. aimed at providing banking services to the deaf and hard-of-hearing. The branch leveraged an on-demand video interpreting service, captioned digital screens and employees fluent in American Sign Language to provide these services. The location is currently unique in the U.S., but Chase said it would open a second branch location of this type in the near future.

For more on these and other digital-first banking news items, download this month’s Tracker.

Inside BBVA’s Four-Step Approach To Digital-First Banking

Banks face a variety of challenges when undergoing digital transformations — if it were easy, every bank would be doing it. For BBVA USA, the biggest obstacle was ensuring that customer-facing processes and back-end operations were working in parallel. Still, an extensive prioritization initiative helped the bank ensure a smooth transition. In this month’s Feature Story, BBVA’s head of retail banking Murat Çağrı Süzer offers PYMNTS an inside look at the FI’s four-step transformation and how the bank kept all of its moving parts working together.

Deep Dive: Digital-First Banking Brings Benefits As Well As Challenges

The growing popularity of online and mobile banking has reduced the number of times bank customers visit their local branches. However, they still play a key role in customers’ financial lifestyles when it comes to applying for loans, obtaining credit cards and opening new accounts. Digital-first bank technology can help with all of these needs, but there remain several obstacles that keep more banks from undergoing these transformations. This month’s Deep Dive explores how cost and increased competitive pressure from FinTechs keeps many banks from enjoying the personalized services and consistent omnichannel experiences that digital-first baking provides, and how these challenges can be overcome to meet customers’ evolving desires.

About the Tracker

The Digital-First Banking Tracker®, done in collaboration with NCR Corporation, is your go-to monthly resource for updates on digital-first banking.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tesco Tesco
3.4K
International

Tesco To Refocus Business After $357M China Sale

fintech acquisitions fintech acquisitions
3.1K
Banking

JPMC CEO: Bank Plans FinTech, Other ‘Very Creative’ Acquisitions

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK
3.1K
Digital Banking

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK

H-E-B, Wegmans And Trader Joe’s Lead CX Index H-E-B, Wegmans And Trader Joe’s Lead CX Index
2.8K
Real Estate

Customer Experience Surpasses Brand, Price

Vroozi and Strata to work together Vroozi and Strata to work together
2.8K
B2B Payments

Vroozi Expands Procure-To-Pay Offering Into UK

UK, FinTech, B-Social, seed funding, debit card, mastercard, news UK, FinTech, B-Social, seed funding, debit card, mastercard, news
2.7K
Digital Banking

UK FinTech B-Social Notches Extra £7.8M Before Rebranding

Microsoft, software, Engineer, Volodymyr Kvashuk, Ukraine, Guilty, Felonies, Pilfering, eCurrency, digital money, Microsoft, software, Engineer, Volodymyr Kvashuk, Ukraine, Guilty, Felonies, Pilfering, eCurrency, digital money,
2.6K
Security & Fraud

Ex-Microsoft Engineer Guilty Of Pilfering $10M In eCurrency

Uber Eats delivery Uber Eats delivery
2.4K
Personnel

Uber Ousts Uber Eats Head As It Looks To Stem Losses

U.S. stock market, coronavirus, s&P U.S. stock market, coronavirus, s&P
2.3K
Investments

Coronavirus Decimates US Stock Market $1.7T In 48 Hours

Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach
2.2K
Mastercard

Mastercard’s Incoming CEO’s Take On The Future Of Payments

2.2K
B2B Payments

What New Payment Rails Miss About Solving B2B’s Remittance Challenge

investment decline investment decline
2.2K
Investments

VC Interest In Food Delivery And AgriTech Declines

Swift Swift
2.1K
Innovation

SWIFT: The Road To ISO 20022 Adoption

Shell oil co. Shell oil co.
2.1K
B2B Payments

Shell Launches Fleet Card, Telematics Suite In India

QDOBA is updating its app via Paytronix. QDOBA is updating its app via Paytronix.
2.1K
Restaurant innovation

Qdoba, Paytronix Team To Bolster Customer Experience