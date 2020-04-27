eCommerce

Reliance Tests eCommerce Portal In India

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India

A new shopping portal by Reliance Retail initiated testing just days after it was announced that Facebook would invest $5.7 million in digital assets into JioMart, a subsidiary of Reliance.

JioMart is controlled by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and went live in several select neighborhoods in and around Mumbai recently after a deal that gives it control of 400 million Indian WhatsApp users currently on coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Facebook is hoping the partnership with WhatsApp will boost its status in the area and make it the primary way to connect with customers in India.

Ambani said the new partnership would make it easier for residents to digitally pay millions of mom-and-pop stores in India. During the pandemic, in which people take drastic measures to avoid contact with others that could transmit the virus, this could help.

Ambani said the measure would allow for better and faster delivery from the local shops.

Ambani, Asia’s richest man, is now a bit closer to his goal of establishing an eCommerce platform to rival Amazon or Walmart’s FlipKart in India’s ripe market for that field. KPMG said India’s appetite for eCommerce is set to grow by $200 billion from now until 2027.

To use the program, users will have to enter the JioMart WhatsApp number, 8850008000, on their app. Then, they’ll be directed to place an order, which will be shared via WhatsApp. Then the customer will get notifications on the status of their order.

Vikraman P.N., founder of Finnoviti Consulting, said the rollout was happening under the unfortunate circumstances of the virus pandemic, but that the pilot would be spread as planned, and WhatsApp would continue to be a pivotal part of the expansion.

In a blog post, Facebook chief revenue officer David Fischer and Ajit Mohan, vice president and managing director for India, said the collaboration would show the support Facebook has for India and for the dramatic moves JioMart is making in the region.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Google slashes marketing budget by half Google slashes marketing budget by half
8.1K
Google

Google Slows Hiring, Cuts Marketing Amid COVID-19

Facebook Facebook
7.2K
Facebook

Facebook Unveils Zoom Rival Called ‘Messenger Rooms’

treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus
6.3K
Loans

Treasury Directs Public Firms To Return Small Business PPP Money

credit unions, fintech credit unions, fintech
6.0K
Credit Unions

NEW DATA: How COVID-19 Is Driving CUs’ Digital Leap

DraftKings Trading Debut: Let The (e)Games Begin DraftKings Trading Debut: Let The (e)Games Begin
5.3K
IPO

DraftKings Trading Debut: Let The (e)Games Begin

financial institutions, artificial intelligence financial institutions, artificial intelligence
4.1K
Artificial Intelligence

Why AI’s Early Adopters Are Laser-Focused On Credit Risk And Payments

The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail
3.4K
Coronavirus

The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail (For Some)

Video discussion Video discussion
3.1K
Loans

What’s Next For PPP: A Banker, An SMB And A FinTech CEO Weigh In

Auto Insurers Auto Insurers
3.1K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Auto Insurers Give Back Premiums; UNH Refunds $27M+ To Students

Monzo Monzo
2.7K
Banking

Monzo Ahead Of Revolut For US Banking License

banks, lenders, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), small businesses, relief, funding, coronavirus banks, lenders, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), small businesses, relief, funding, coronavirus
2.7K
Loans

Banks Warn Replenished PPP Loan Funds May Already Be Spoken For

How COVID-19 Is Paving The Way For Innovations How COVID-19 Is Paving The Way For Innovations
2.5K
Coronavirus

How Today’s COVID-19 Pivots Are Paving The Way For Tomorrow’s Innovations

Fed Ends Savings Withdrawal, Transfer Limits Fed Ends Savings Withdrawal, Transfer Limits
2.3K
Bank Regulation

Fed Ends Limits On Savings Withdrawals, Transfers

banking, digital, fintech banking, digital, fintech
2.3K
Banking

SoFi Deals Point To Question: ‘Just What’s a Bank?’

The Weekender The Weekender
2.2K
News

ID Verification, Insurance AI, Stimulus Funds Top This Week’s News