Walmart.com Adds Homeowner Services to Take on Amazon

As Walmart and Amazon compete to be consumers’ go-to for fulfilling more of their day-to-day needs digitally, Walmart is adding HVAC services to its website.

Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems announced Monday (March 25) a partnership with Walmart such that the retail giant will take HVAC inquiries through its website, directing consumers to Bryant’s landing page. The program is active in “select markets” with more to come.

“Offering quality HVAC services to our online customers is one more way we are working to bring the goods and services people need to them in a convenient and affordable way,” Darryl Spinks, group director of Walmart everyday services said in a statement. “Offering Bryant’s high-quality line of residential HVAC products through participating dealers will add incredible value to our online shopping experience for homeowners.”

By diversifying its offerings beyond its traditional retail items, Walmart can capture a new market segment and increase revenue streams. Additionally, by providing HVAC services, the retailer can enhance customer loyalty and engagement. Customers who turn to the chain for their HVAC needs may be more likely to continue shopping at Walmart for other products and services.

Amazon, for its part, has made its own forays into home maintenance with its Professional Services business, enabling service providers to sell their capabilities and expertise via its marketplace with offerings such as appliance installation and item assembly. The program is not accepting applications, and Amazon did not immediately respond to PYMNTS’ inquiry into the status of the initiative.

Additionally, Walmart’s partnership with Bryant comes as Walmart and Amazon race to meet the most consumers’ day-to-day needs. In the past month alone, for instance, Amazon has expanded its autonomous car operations, added more areas for same-day pharmacy delivery, and partnered with Eli Lilly to deliver medications to patients’ homes. Walmart, meanwhile, has expanded on-demand delivery and made inroads into the upscale market.

Many consumers are demanding that businesses allow them to engage with more of their digital routines via consolidated, unified ecosystems. These consumers prefer one-stop shopping over having to download dozens of disparate apps, in other words. The PYMNTS Intelligence study “Consumer Interest in an Everyday App” revealed that 35% of U.S. consumers expressed a strong desire for an everyday app, and that share jumped to 43% among Generation Z and 55% among millennials.

This kind of consolidation makes it convenient for users to access multiple services without switching between different apps, which in turn streamlines the user experience and saves time. Additionally, a unified app can integrate different services seamlessly, allowing for better connectivity and interoperability between various functions. This integration enhances user experience and efficiency. By adding more goods and services to its website, Walmart aims to become this unified destination for shoppers.

