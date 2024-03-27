Dashbot Integrates With Amazon Lex, Enhancing Conversational Analytics

Making chatbots for commerce could get easier thanks to a partnership between Amazon and Dashbot.

Dashbot, a leading provider of conversational analytics tools, recently announced integration with Amazon Lex, the natural language chatbot-building service from Amazon. The initiative aims to boost the analytical capabilities available to developers working with Lex-powered conversational interfaces.

Using the technology behind Amazon Alexa, Amazon Lex facilitates the creation of sophisticated chatbots for various platforms. The Dashbot integration allows users to examine closely how they interact with these Lex-powered bots. Dashbot’s analytics engine processes conversational data, identifying trends, conversational sticking points, and user sentiment. The data lets developers optimize the chatbot’s responses and conversational flows, providing a more tailored and practical user experience.

Amazon Lex is a tool that helps developers create applications that can understand and respond to spoken and written human language. It is capable of recognizing what people mean when they speak or type. Lex can turn speech into text and understand its meaning, enabling it to schedule meetings or provide information. The service is designed to make it easier for developers to add conversational features to their applications, allowing for more natural and intuitive interactions. It works by integrating with other services, like AWS Lambda, to perform actions or retrieve data based on the user’s requests.

Dashbot’s tool tracks user interactions with chatbots or voice assistants to identify and address any issues that could disrupt a smooth experience. Developers can use these insights to refine natural language understanding, conversation flows, and chatbot responses. This data-driven approach supports continuous improvement, potentially leading to increased user satisfaction and engagement.

Chatbots for Commerce

Chatbots are becoming increasingly prevalent in commerce, offering businesses and consumers a new way to interact. These AI-powered programs appear on websites, social media platforms, and more, serving as virtual sales assistants. For example, Kayak recently introduced an “Ask Kayak” chatbot that provides tailored travel advice based on the user’s specific preferences and budget.

PYMNTS data shows that consumers respond well to personalized advice and chatbots across a variety of sectors — leading to more conversions and larger orders.

Chatbots engage shoppers with personalized recommendations based on the user’s preferences and history. They can help customers quickly find products, check inventory availability, and even complete purchases. Additionally, many chatbots offer 24/7 availability and can handle tasks like order tracking and basic customer inquiries.

This conversational approach to commerce provides immediate, tailored assistance that can improve customer satisfaction and increase sales conversions. Major retailers and brands across various industries are already using chatbot technology to enhance their online operations. As chatbots become more sophisticated, they are poised to play an even bigger role in the future of commerce.