eBay To Expand Payments Management In Europe

It soon will be time for eBay's payments management system to learn to say "merci," "grazie" and "gracias."

The San Jose, California-based online retail giant said in a news release on Wednesday (Sept. 9) that in the first quarter of 2021, it will begin offering payments management in France, Italy and Spain.

"This expansion will continue to offer buyers flexibility and choice in payment methods and give sellers an easier way to manage their businesses," the news release states.

eBay began managing payments to a limited number of U.S. sellers in September of 2018; since then, it has expanded Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. "The company is now working to scale its management of payments to all countries,” notes the release.

Company President Jamie Iannone said in July that an expansion was in the works, noting that "we've already seen incredible momentum in managed payments."

Alyssa Cutright, vice president of global payments at eBay, said in a prepared statement on Wednesday: "By managing the payments process, we're creating a simpler, more unified experience for our customers, and streamlining operations for our sellers with one place to sell and get paid. As we continue expanding and scaling our management of payments around the world, we're excited to add France, Italy and Spain to our growing roster of countries."

eBay asserts in the announcement that buyers are better off paying through its platform because it offers a variety of options, including credit cards and PayPal. iPhone and iPad users will be able to use Apple Pay. Google Pay will be available on Android devices and the eBay website.

An additional benefit for buyers, eBay states on its website, is "a checkout experience that begins and ends on eBay. By managing payments, eBay is able to deliver a more streamlined experience through the entire purchase and post-order process."

Sellers will be better off with the eBay payments system, the company says in its news release, because more potential customers will be able to make purchases, business processes will be simplified and payments will land in sellers' bank accounts about two days after purchases are made.

In a June 2020 interview with PYMNTS, eBay’s Head of Global Payments Services Keala Gaines said: “Sellers should be able to focus on making sure they have the right inventory at the right price, and they’re getting as many eyeballs on their inventory as possible."

The shift to electronic payments around the world has been accelerated by COVID-19 and the transition of more commerce to the internet.