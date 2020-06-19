Payments Innovation

eBay’s Head Of Payments On Localizing Buyer-Seller Experiences

By
Posted on

Merchants looking to expand their operations at home and abroad must be able to support their customers’ preferred payment methods, but doing so is no easy feat. Whether they partner with multiple payment service providers (PSPs) or opt to develop in-house payment capabilities, making payments operations work is often resource-intensive because it requires a high degree of plan­ning, coordination and strategy.

There are ways to effectively manage these logistical issues, however. A payments orchestration layer can serve as an intermediary between a merchant and its various PSPs while extending services that support payments analysis, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, anti-fraud protection and more.

The inaugural Payments Orchestration Playbook, a PYMNTS and Spreedly collaboration, examines the ways in which merchants can streamline their payments operations to support domestic and international growth.

Around The Payments Orchestration Ecosystem

The COVID-19 pandemic is driving consumers online to shop and pay, and their rapidly changing shopping habits are forcing merchants to rethink their digital strategies. The most successful among them are adapting to this digital ecosystem by innovating new digital capabilities, as Justin Benson, CEO of cloud-based payments platform Spreedly, noted in an interview with PYMNTS. He also stressed the importance of working with providers that can streamline know your customer (KYC) processes to help merchants mitigate the growing risk of cybercrime.

Cybercrime has been growing during the pandemic, with instances of fraud on the rise and the average value of attempted fraudulent transactions having increased by $26. At the same time, eCommerce purchasing volumes are surging, with the month of April seeing a 23.5 percent year-over-year increase since 2019. Enforcing strong security measures is thus becoming even more crucial, and partnering with PSPs can help merchants achieve this.

For more information on these stories and other payments orchestration headlines, download the Playbook.

eBay On The Importance Of Streamlining International Payments Operations

Supporting local payment methods, ensuring international anti-money laundering (AML) and KYC compliance and tracking currency exchange rates can strain merchants’ resources, but doing so is necessary to support local payment methods. For this month’s Feature Story, PYMNTS interviewed Keala Gaines, head of global payments services at eBay, about how the marketplace works to alleviate such logistical challenges for the sellers on its platform.

Deep Dive: Navigating The International Payments Landscape

The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified consumers’ demands for digital payment options, but many merchants are not equipped to manage the logistical requirements that are necessary to provide different national markets’ preferred methods. In this month’s Deep Dive, PYMNTS explores how payment orchestration providers (POPs) can help international expansion efforts.

About The Playbook

The Payments Orchestration Playbook, a PYMNTS and Spreedly collaboration, is a monthly report series examining how merchants can optimize their payments processes to satisfy customers and maximize their revenues.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: DELIVERING CARDHOLDER CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Delivering Cardholder Customer Service Report, a PYMNTS and Elan collaboration, examines how FIs are addressing their cardholders’ concerns and how they can drive greater satisfaction. The report is based on a survey of 2,078 U.S. consumers across of a range of demographic groups.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MIcrosoft tackles personal finance world with Microsoft Money
3.6K
Consumer Finance

Microsoft Expands Personal Finance Offerings With New ‘Money In Excel’ Product

McDonald's
3.5K
Earnings

McDonald’s Reports Sales Slipped In May

Carrefour, Google Partner On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery
3.1K
Retail

Google, Carrefour Team On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery

2.9K
B2B Payments

Blockchain Makes Inroads Against Cross-Border Payments Friction

2.7K
Digital Banking

Will Credit Sesame’s Digital Banking Push STACK Up?

2.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Travelex Ditches Sale After Banks Reject Offers

2.4K
Payment Methods

FIS Launches Pay By Bank Payments Through Its Open Banking Hub

live streaming retail
2.3K
Retail

Live Streaming Set For Huge 618 Festival In China

Why Flexible Payments Are Vital In Healthcare
2.3K
Healthcare

How Flexible Payment Plans Are Shifting The Healthcare Payments Conversation

Square Cash app
2.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Square Buys P2P Startup Verse

2.3K
VISA

Visa, CPI Card Group Launch Eco-Friendly Card

2.2K
Cross Border Commerce

NEW DATA: A 20-Step Guide To Boosting Cross-Border Conversion

U.S. Labor Department sees $26B of fraud from jobless benefits
2.1K
Security & Fraud

Fraudsters May Pocket $26B In Jobless Benefits

Visa On Digital Payments Opportunity In LATAM
2.1K
VISA

Visa On Capturing The Digital Payments Opportunity In Latin America

Mall of America
2.1K
Debt

Mall Of America’s Mortgage Payments Reportedly Overdue