International

Luckin Coffee Looks To Expand Into Vending Machines

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
China expansion

China-based Luckin Coffee is going to set up vending machines where customers will be able to purchase hot beverages and snack products, the company said Wednesday (Jan. 8).

The company is seeking even more of a piece of the Chinese coffee market since overtaking Starbucks as the country’s biggest coffee retailer.

Luckin founder and CEO Qian Zhiya said the reason for the new branching-out is that the company will be able to be closer to their customers and move in ways not restricted by license approvals, according to Reuters.

Luckin, which is only three years old, also made other moves this week, launching a share placement and a convertible bond worth a combined $821 million – even though, in the global market, stocks were falling as Iran attacked U.S. troops.

The company had 12 million American depository shares (ADSs) and 4.8 million secondary ones from Centurium Capital, a Chinese private equity firm. They had a close price of $35.11 on Tuesday. Based on that, the deal could raise about $421 million before any over-allotment options are on the table.

Centurium was an early backer of the coffee chain. They’re selling about 20 percent of its holdings, but will still be the largest institutional shareholder in Luckin after the deal is done.

Luckin will also raise $400 million from a five-year convertible bond, carrying a coupon of between 0.5 percent and 1 percent with a conversion premium between 27.5 percent and 32.5 percent, term sheets obtained by Reuters said. Both deals will be priced after the U.S. market closes on Thursday.

That money will go toward more stores and for sales and marketing, Luckin said.

Luckin now has more than 4,500 stores in China. A year ago, it set out to achieve the goal of topping Starbucks, which it has now done. Starbucks has 4,100 stores in the country.

Luckin’s rapid expansion has proved costly, as its expenses hit $232 million last year, tripled from where they were a year before.

Starbucks has seen a slowdown in China as of last year.

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Operations, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

India’s Startups Wrap Up 2019 On A High Note India’s Startups Wrap Up 2019 On A High Note
4.5K
Investments

India’s Startups Wrap Up 2019 On A High Note

PayPal, Honey, Acquisition, payments, discounts, eCommerce, online shopping, retail, rewards, news PayPal, Honey, Acquisition, payments, discounts, eCommerce, online shopping, retail, rewards, news
4.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

PayPal Finalizes $4B Honey Acquisition

Alexa Payments Coming For ExxonMobil Customers Alexa Payments Coming For ExxonMobil Customers
3.5K
Voice Activation

Alexa Payments Coming For ExxonMobil Customers

tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china
3.4K
Mobile Payments

Tencent, UnionPay Agree On QR Code Standard To Streamline Mobile Payments

Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments
2.9K
Travel Payments

Taking The Adventure Out Of Paying For Adventure Travel

Value added services Value added services
2.9K
Merchant Innovation

NEW DATA: Why 64 Pct Of Merchant Services Providers Want A Payments Overhaul

Facebook Co-Founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler Facebook Co-Founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler
2.8K
Fintech Investments

Facebook Co-founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler

2.7K
Security & Fraud

What Iran Can – And Won’t – Do In A Cyberwar

Qualcomm To Ship One Billion 5G Phones By 2023 Qualcomm To Ship One Billion 5G Phones By 2023
2.7K
Retail

Qualcomm Expects To Ship 1B 5G Smartphones By 2023

multi-issuer mobile wallets multi-issuer mobile wallets
2.6K
Mobile Payments

Tracing The Rise Of Multi-Issuer Mobile Wallets

Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency
2.5K
Cryptocurrency

Qatar Bans Crypto

Why The Future Of FIs Is About Flexibility Why The Future Of FIs Is About Flexibility
2.4K
Innovation

The Future Of FIs Is About Flexible Innovation

Bitcoin Daily: China Launches Blockchain Financing Platform, TaxBit Gets $5M For Crypto Tax Compliance Bitcoin Daily: China Launches Blockchain Financing Platform, TaxBit Gets $5M For Crypto Tax Compliance
2.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Korean Commission Suggests Allowing FIs To Offer Crypto; China’s OneConnect Platform Supports New Blockchain Financing Product

HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round
2.4K
Investments

HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round

Libra Exec Argues That It’s Needed Because Bitcoin Isn’t A Payment System Libra Exec Argues That It’s Needed Because Bitcoin Isn’t A Payment System
2.3K
Cryptocurrency

Libra Chair Says Bitcoin Is Not A Payment System