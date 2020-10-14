International

Today In Payments Around The World: Nuvemshop Lands $30M In VC Round; Alibaba Speeds Up US Push With ShipStation Integration

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
ound The World: Nuvemshop Lands $30M In VC Round

In today’s top payments news around the world, Nuvemshop, a LATAM alternative to Shopify, has notched $30 million in a venture capital round, while Alibaba is going deeper with its ShipStation partnership. Plus, PayPal is rolling out its PayPal "Pay in 3" buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering in the U.K.

Nuvemshop, Latin America's Shopify, Raises $30M

Nuvemshop has landed $30 million in a venture capital round as it aims to bolster its business. The round was headed up by Kaszek Ventures and new lead investor Qualcomm, with participation by IGNIA, FJ Labs, Kevin Efrusy and Elevar Equity. Nuvemshop was started by Alejandro Vazquez, Santiago Sosa, Alejandro Alfonso and Martin Palombo.

Alibaba Accelerates US eCommerce Push With ShipStation Integration

Alibaba is deepening its collaboration with ShipStation as the eCommerce firm encounters pressure to grow internationally beyond its core China and Southeast Asia markets. ShipStation recently announced that it will now have the capacity to offer a “seamless fulfillment process” to American merchants selling their merchandise on Alibaba.

PayPal Expands BNPL 'Pay in 3' Option to the UK

PayPal is launching its 'Pay in 3' buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering in Britain. The offering is like the firm’s 'Pay in 4' effort in the U.S. and Paiement in 4x in France. Pay in 3 will provide shoppers with choices to pay for products in the range of £45 (about $59) to £2,000 (about $2,605) with seamless repayments without intervention. There was a 39 percent rise year over year of individuals using BNPL services last year in the U.K.

FinTech Nium Expands Into South Korea Via E9pay Linkup

Nium continues taking the globe by storm, and next up for the FinTech firm is a partnership with South Korean digital remittance company E9pay. Jeon Hyuk Goo, E9pay Co. CEO, said, “We believe that our partnership with Nium can help us expand our B2B (business-to-business) offerings in such a highly competitive market.” As of South Korea’s deregulation of remittances in 2008, the sector has reportedly experienced sizable expansion.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.5K
Healthcare

Using Digital To Change How Healthcare Research Gets Done

2.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Ethereum Protocol Aave Raises $25M; BOE Head Takes Stance Against Bitcoin

curbside pickup
2.2K
Retail

Do Customers Really Miss Going To The Store After All?

2.1K
B2B Payments

How Transforming Treasury Banks Helps Corporates Transform, Too

wirecard, singapore, germany, payments
2.1K
International

Singapore Businesses Struggle To Get Paid Following Wirecard Shutdown

1.9K
Internet of Things

Consumers Feather Their Connected Home Nests

1.9K
Digital Payments

Mastercard: Why It’s Time For Card Issuers To Up Their Digital Game

1.8K
Streaming

Disney To Create Central Organization Focused On Disney+ Streaming

1.8K
Authentication

Report: Zulily On How Digital IDs Help Flag Account Takeovers

digital banking
1.7K
B2B Payments

FlowBank To Use Temenos SaaS To Boost Investor Services

Revolut
1.7K
Banking

Revolut Likely To Apply For US Bank Charter

Telegram, payments, ECOMMPAY, app, purchases
1.6K
Digital Payments

Cloud-Based IM App Telegram Adds Payments Option

Instant Payments Competition: Gearing Up For 2023
1.6K
Faster Payments

FedNow’s Montgomery: Gearing Up For 2023-24 — And Instant Payments Competition

Ternio and Visa's Fast Track To Connect Blockchain, Crypto And Payments Rails
1.5K
1
Cryptocurrency

Ternio And Visa's Fast Track To Connect Blockchain, Crypto And Payments Rails

Instacart Announces Deal With 7-Eleven
1.5K
IPO

Report: Instacart Talks To Bankers About An IPO