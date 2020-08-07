International

TikTok ‘Shocked’ By Trump’s Executive Order

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
TikTok

In its first public statements about President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban TikTok, the Chinese company said it is “shocked” the edict was issued without due process.

“We have sought to engage with the U.S. government in good faith to provide a constructive solution to the concerns that have been expressed,” TikTok said in a statement. “What we encountered instead was that the administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.”

The iOS and Android app has soared in popularity as a way for teens to create and share short lip-synching and dancing videos. With 800 million users, TikTok is the world’s seventh most popular application, according to DataReportal. More than 300 million users reportedly downloaded it in the first quarter.

Launched under the name Douyin in 2016, the following year the app was rebranded by ByteDance, its parent company, for markets outside of China.

Last month, Trump vowed to ban the social video giant in the U.S. He alleges the app could be used to send American users’ data to the communist Chinese government. U.S. officials have also said they worry that TikTok could distribute propaganda and censor communications.

TikTok denied the allegations.

“We have made clear that TikTok has never shared user data with the Chinese government, nor censored content at its request,” the Aug. 7 statement said. “In fact, we make our moderation guidelines and algorithm source code available in our Transparency Center, which is a level of accountability no peer company has committed to.”

TikTok added that it has been willing to sell the U.S. portion of its business to an American company.

Trump has said a sale to an American company would allay his concerns.

Behind the scenes, Microsoft Corp. has been seeking a blockbuster deal to buy the popular Chinese video-sharing app’s entire operation, not just the American division.

The Financial Times reported Microsoft’s appetite for TikTok has grown and sources at the tech company told the newspaper it is concerned about the difficulty of dividing administrative services and that buying just a part of TikTok’s global operations would mean customers might not be able to use the app when traveling to other countries.

“Microsoft will move quickly to pursue discussions with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, in a matter of weeks, and in any event completing these discussions no later than Sept. 15, 2020,” Microsoft said in a statement issued last weekend. “During this process, Microsoft looks forward to continuing dialogue with the United States government, including with the president.”

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook – July 2020 

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. Chris Tremont, EVP at Radius Bank, tells PYMNTS that financial institutions (FIs) can beat such highly organized fraudsters at their own game. In the July 2020 Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont lays out how.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.9K
Authentication

Report: Skillz Takes Bowling Online — And Strikes Out Bad Actors

2.5K
Security & Fraud

Fiserv: Merchants And The Need For Multilayered Security In A Digital-First World

2.2K
Digital Payments

Coinstar CEO On The Ongoing Journey To Digitize Cash (And Turn It Into Crypto)

The Digitally Reshaping Market
2.0K
Today In Data

The Digitally Reshaping Market 

Lightspeed Capital app
1.9K
Alternative Credit

Lightspeed, Stripe To Offer SMB Loans

Square app
1.8K
Earnings

Square Lands Hard On Cryptocurrency

Square Rally Sees Valuation Nearing Major Banks
1.8K
Earnings

Cash App Drives Square Strong Q2 Results

1.8K
B2B Payments

Coke’s Bottlers To Test Ethereum For Supply Chain Management

Western Union app
1.8K
Earnings

Western Union CFO On Q2 And The New-To-WU Consumers’ Big Digital Shift

House Democrats Eye Kodak's $765M US Loan
1.8K
Loans

House Democrats Eye Kodak’s $765M US Loan

ZoomInfo's IPO Heats Up Before Trading Starts
1.7K
IPO

Software Co BigCommerce IPO Soars 183 Pct

Tapping Tech To Redesign Use Of Physical Space
1.7K
Innovation

Tapping Tech To Redesign How We Use Physical Space Going Forward

Teladoc Health
1.7K
Healthcare

Telehealth Heats Up With Teladoc, Livongo Health $18B Merger

1.7K
Investments

Volante Nets $35M To Expand Cloud Tech

Bain Capital Betting On hey, Digital Payments
1.7K
Digital Payments

Bain Capital Technology’s Bet On hey And Japan’s Digital Payments Shift