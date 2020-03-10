Investments

China’s Fenbeitong Raises $36M In Series B+ 

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
business travel

Chinese business expense management startup Fenbeitong closed a $36 million Series B+ funding round led by Eight Roads, Ribbit Capital and Glade Brook Capital, according to reports on Tuesday (March 10). 

Other participants in the new round included BitRock Capital and existing shareholders IDG Capital, CreditEase Industry Fund and China Growth Capital. The Beijing startup raised $12.36 million in a Series B round in July led by Bojiang Capital. Fenbeitong has so far raised a total of $57.7 million.

Founded in 2015 by Xi Lan, who serves as the chief executive officer, Fenbeitong developed a corporate wallet app that enabled users to manage, pay and receive reimbursement for business expenses. 

With past funding, Fenbeitong added a virtual card payment function and launched two subsidiaries for corporate travel and enterprise services.

The new funds will be used for further optimization of the product and to expand Fenbeitong’s workforce with additional research and development staff, Lan said. The platform is also planning to target key indicators — payment scenarios and payment times — and “establish a channel system to maintain a high growth rate.” 

“We have seen unicorns like Brex, Divvy, and TripActions emerging in the space of corporate expense management in the United States. They have obtained wide acknowledgment from high-growth enterprises by helping them integrate the expense management of credit card payments and business travel expenditures,” Lan said in a statement, Deal Street Asia reported. “The same market trend is happening in China. Fenbeitong has realized a threefold growth in annual revenue over the past two years, and we expect to retain this growth pace in 2020.”

Lan said the company has a workforce of roughly 260 employees, with 10 percent being research and development staff.

“Chinese mobile payment has long surpassed developed countries such as Europe and the United States, and the corporate financial services sector is still in the ascendant,” said Ray Chua, a partner at Ribbit Capital. As Ribbit Capital’s first investment project in China, Fenbeitong’s disruptive solution — ‘Payment + Scenario + Control’ is highly extensible, which can not only reduce costs and increase efficiency for the enterprise, but also help its partners to improve services and expand sales channels, with the potential to precipitate massive data resources.”

Numerous unicorns were among the hundreds of Chinese tech firms that toppled in 2019 as the economy soured and startups went through piles of cash. The tech closures come as a funding shortage has investors wrestling with the end of a venture capital boom.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research
4.5K
Security & Fraud

PayPal On Bringing Data Firepower To Bust Illegal Gun Trafficking

Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus. Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus.
4.5K
Coronavirus

Ride-hailing, Delivery Cos. Eye Coronavirus Worker Pay Fund

3.9K
B2B Payments

A B2C Merchant’s Guide To The B2B Ecosystem

Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others. Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others.
3.5K
Biometrics

Tech Firms Want Moderation, Not Bans, On Facial Recognition

Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt
2.9K
Economy

Will The Coronavirus Unleash Corporate Debt Contagion?

Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless, Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless,
2.8K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Sells ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology To Merchants

SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike
2.6K
Retail

SoulCycle Challenges Peloton By Launching At Home Bike

Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

SoftBank Shareholders Push For Grab, Gojek Deal In Indonesia

Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects
2.5K
Coronavirus

Groceries, Retailers Limit Purchase Of Coronavirus Supplies; Hotels Deal With Cancellations

Coronavirus Coronavirus
2.4K
Coronavirus

Commerce Takes Hit From Coronavirus With Travel, Supply Chain Impacts

Quickbooks has added new features. Quickbooks has added new features.
2.3K
B2B Payments

QuickBooks Deepens PayPal Integration For SMB Payments

Using First Principles To Compete With Banks Using First Principles To Compete With Banks
2.2K
Banking

How To Compete With Banks: Start With First Principles

artificial intelligence AI chatbot artificial intelligence AI chatbot
2.1K
Coronavirus

How Hospitals Use AI To Triage The Triage

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity
2.1K
2
Acquiring

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity

France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency
2.0K
1
Bitcoin

French Court Says Bitcoin Is Money