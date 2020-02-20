Investments

Outrider Boasts $53M Funding Round For Self-Driving Freight Trucks

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Outrider raised millions to make self driving trucks.

Outrider wants to do for yard trucks what Waymo did for ridesharing, and what Einride did for trucking, by providing autonomous alternatives. The company has raised a $53 million haul toward doing so, according to reports.

The company, founded in 2017, has a goal to generate automatic vehicle transport in freight hubs, intending to reduce safety risks and costs. The $53 million in Seed funding, announced on Wednesday (Feb. 19), comes from NEA, with Series A funding by 8VC.

Outrider is also conducting pilot tests with four Fortune 200 companies, as well as Georgia-Pacific, one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of tissue, pulp, paper and more.

Founder and CEO Andrew Smith said that the logistics of operating a freight yard were complex and chaotic, and that the use of artificial intelligence had become a necessity to navigate the myriad of manual tasks available in such an environment. He added that the electric trucks were easier to operate and maintain, as opposed to the manual counterparts, and that the company wanted to work with everyone possible to retire the 50,000 diesel-polluting yard trucks currently in operation around the country at similar logistics hubs.

Rather than own or operate the vehicles itself, Outrider uses a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) program to enact customer-owned vehicles — both fully and semi-autonomous — to work in the freight and transportation businesses. Humans will be on deck as technicians, monitoring the progress of the fleets remotely.

The fleets are currently in use in the fields of distribution centers, warehouses, rail yards and more. Currently, their main responsibility is to move trailers around the yard to and from loading docks. They are also used for things like hitching and unhitching trailers, connecting and disconnecting brake lines, and monitoring the locations of objects.

Self-driving vehicles are on the rise in the U.S., with congressional lawmakers heading into session soon to hash out rules that could place tens of thousands of them on the roads, if they meet certain standards.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

housing market rising housing market rising
3.0K
Real Estate

US Home Sales Hit Highest January Peak In Years

Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b
2.7K
B2B Payments

French FinTech Closes $4M For New Neobank

Visa Visa
2.6K
VISA

Visa, Accor Team To Push Loyalty Past Points To Preference

coronavirus-japan-china-economy coronavirus-japan-china-economy
2.5K
International

Japanese Sales Tax Triggers 6 Pct Economic Contraction

online platforms online platforms
2.5K
Mastercard

Mastercard: Online Platforms – And Data – Help Cities Tackle Urban Challenges

2.4K
B2B Payments

CORT On Using Mobile, Visual Purchasing To Solve B2B Event Payments Friction

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption
2.4K
B2B Payments

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption

2.4K
Brexit

N26’s UK Customers Scramble After Bank’s Exit

coronavirus, alibaba, loans, outbreak, economic, impact, ecommerce, economy, news coronavirus, alibaba, loans, outbreak, economic, impact, ecommerce, economy, news
2.4K
International

China’s Alibaba Loans Near $3B To Coronavirus-Affected Firms

SumUp, U.K. FinTech, Mastercard, Business Payments Card, b2b, digital payments, SumUp, U.K. FinTech, Mastercard, Business Payments Card, b2b, digital payments,
2.3K
B2B Payments

SumUp, Mastercard Intro Business Payments Card

coronavirus hurts revenue coronavirus hurts revenue
2.2K
Apple

Apple Says Coronavirus Will Ding Future Revenue

2.2K
Restaurant innovation

Zoku Sushi: Ghost Kitchens Are Key To Winning The Delivery Wars

2.2K
Security & Fraud

How FIs Can Win The Battle Against ‘Smarter’ Payments Fraud

HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management
2.1K
B2B Payments

HDFC Taps Mastercard, SAP Concur For T&E Tech

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers
2.1K
B2B Payments

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Scaling Real-Time Payments