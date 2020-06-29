Investments

PE Firms Shun Investments In Older Firms Hard Hit By Pandemic

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Companies owned by private equity firms are not seeing the money for protection that those firms ostensibly have saved up, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, and many are tumbling into bankruptcy.

The companies, ranging from restaurants to rental companies and retailers, have not seen any of the “dry powder,” or the money that the private equity owners have committed to funds that haven’t yet been spent. The worldwide pile was at around $1.45 trillion, a record number, as of June, WSJ reported.

But the money isn’t being used to help out companies struggling because of the pandemic, with PitchBook reporting that 34 private equity-backed companies have filed for bankruptcy in the past few months, according to WSJ. The ranks include names like Neiman Marcus, Hertz and J.Crew.

The problem didn’t seem to be one of a cash shortage. Ares Management Corp., which bought Neiman Marcus, recently had around $33 billion of dry powder right as the luxury department store retailer was filing for bankruptcy. Ares didn’t respond to a WSJ request for comment.

More than 70 percent of retailers with the lowest-rated debts are owned by private equity firms.

But many of the firms have a good amount of funds reserved for new investments, while companies bought even over three or four years ago seem to be left in the cold, WSJ reported. One potential strategy was cross-fund investments, where a firm invested in a company it already owns from a different, newer fund.

But this has not been practiced much since the pandemic started, with experts tending to find it too risky in terms of possible conflicts of interest with a company buying itself, Jennifer Choi, managing director of industry affairs for the Institutional Limited Partners Association, a trade group for private equity professionals, told WSJ.

Instead, some prefer “recycling,” a process where the earnings from a successful investment are then used to support other companies in the same fund rather than being returned to investors, WSJ reported. This is still not always looked at favorably by investors, but requests for the recycling practice have risen as the pandemic has taken hold.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: NEXT-GEN PAYROLL TRACKER – JUNE 2020

Hotels and resorts need their workers more than ever to safely reopen, but these workers must also meet their own needs – and early access to pay can play a vital role in helping them do so. In the June 2020 – Next-Gen Payroll Tracker, Karen Sims, senior director of financial services for Westgate Resorts, discusses how offering flexible payments has been key to reopening the firm’s 27 properties.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Retail Challenges, Opportunities Amid Pandemic
3.7K
Today In Data

Retail Challenges And Opportunities Amid The Pandemic 

Ford Joins Private 5G Parade Of Car Companies
2.6K
Retail

Ford Joins Private 5G Parade Of Car Companies

How Cash Can Play A Role In Era Of Contactless
2.5K
Payments Innovation

Making Cash Relevant In The Era Of Digital Payments

2.1K
Cloud Banking

N26: Cloud-Banking Core Key To Meeting Consumers’ Mobile Banking Needs

2.1K
Voice Activation

Why 7-Eleven Is Betting On Voice Commerce To Keep Customers Loyal

1.8K
B2B Payments

Investors Back B2B Startups With An Eye On SMB Finance

How ‘Self-Touring’ Can Change Real Estate Rentals
1.8K
Real Estate

How ‘Self-Touring’ And Digital Lockboxes Can Change Real Estate Rentals

1.8K
Digital Payments

WhatsApp, Brazil Central Bank In Talks To Restore Payments Service

1.8K
Digital-First Banking

Wells Fargo: First Impressions Are Key When It Comes To Digital Onboarding

Merchants And The Big Retail Reset
1.7K
Digital Payments

Merchants And The Big Retail Reset

1.7K
Investments

SE Asia’s East Ventures Looks To Back Startups With $88M Fund

Nike
1.6K
Retail

Nike Says The Last Dance Will Be With Digital 3.0

Receipt Bank Talks Accountants' Data Hurdles
1.4K
B2B Payments

Data Hurdles Keep Accountants From Elevating Their Role

Kanye West Teams With Gap On YEEZY Apparel Line
1.4K
Retail

Kanye West Collaborates With Gap On YEEZY Apparel Line

1.4K
B2B Payments

Ivalua Promises Speed, Efficiency With New Spend Management Suite