IPO

Ant Group IPO Pricing Could Reach $35B, Report Says

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has said the upcoming dual listing for Ant Financial is “the largest in human history,” according to Reuters.

Ma also noted that it’s the first time such a gargantuan deal has been conducted outside of New York City.

“We didn’t dare to think about it five years ago, or even three years ago. But a miracle just occurred,” he told an audience at the Bund Summit in the eastern financial hub of Shanghai. The audience included Chinese regulatory officials, Reuters writes.

The pricing is expected to be announced officially next week, but Ma didn’t provide any exact details on that.

Ant, which is backed by Alibaba, plans to list on both the Hong Kong market and on Shanghai's STAR Market in the next few weeks. The deal might be worth as much as $35 billion, which would outpace the record set last year by Saudi Aramco for $29.4 billion.

Ma has criticized the financial and regulatory system in the past, saying they “stifle innovation,” according to Reuters. He wants to see a revamping of the system that would give small businesses more access to financial services, which is what Ant was based on. He called the system established in the post-World War II world “outdated and too risk-averse,” Reuters writes, and critiqued the “old man's club” of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

Ma said his preference was for a new, inclusive banking system where loans are made based on big data to small businesses and individuals.

Ant Group was said recently to be pondering a $280 billion minimum valuation for the double listing, a 12 percent hike from the previous amount speculated. The reason for the raise was a boost in demand, according to unnamed sources.

The dual listing recently cleared its last hurdle of approval when China's top security regulator gave it the OK.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.9K
Cryptocurrency

Ripple CEO Eyes London For New HQ

Apple Pay, X-Border Invoices, Quick Accept Top This Week’s News
2.4K
The Weekender

Apple Pay, X-Border Invoices, Quick Accept Top This Week’s News

Lufax, china, ipo, nyse,
2.4K
IPO

China’s Ping An-Backed Lufax Aims For $2.36B IPO

2.2K
Internet of Things

How The Identity Of Things Makes Supply Chains Transparent

Dr. Paul Sheard
1.7K
Economy

Supply Chains Will Shift, Digital Dollars Will Emerge Post-COVID

Remediant's B2B Cybersecurity Tech Arrives On CyberXchange
1.6K
B2B Payments

Remediant's B2B Cybersecurity Tech Arrives On CyberXchange

1.6K
Restaurant innovation

Panera Coffee Subscriptions And The Future Of Restaurants

1.5K
Credit Unions

REPORT: Credit Unions Go The (Social) Distance With Mobile Banking Tools

1.5K
Cross-border Payments

How Payments Choice (And Faster Payments) Make X-Border Commerce D2C

1.4K
B2B Payments

Buyers, Suppliers Converge Around Virtual Cards

EBT SNAP Payments
1.4K
Digital Payments

COVID-19 Sees More Online Grocers Accept EBT SNAP Payments For Food

Today in Payments
1.3K
News

Today In Payments: Uber, Lyft Lose AB5 Appeal; FTC Commissioners Weigh Facebook Antitrust Suit

1.3K
Ridesharing

Uber, Lyft Lose AB5 Appeal In California

Bank of Japan
1.3K
Cryptocurrency

Bank Of Japan: Potential CBDC Rollout Hinges On Public Support

WeChat app
1.3K
Mobile Applications

Federal Judge Denies Gov't Request To Take WeChat Off App Stores