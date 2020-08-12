IPO

Lufax Is Latest Chinese Firm To File For US IPO As Crackdown Looms

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Lufax Files For US IPO As Crackdown Looms

Online wealth management platform Lufax is the latest to file plans for an IPO in the United States as Chinese firms rush to go public before tough new federal disclosure rules go into effect.

A unit of Ping An Insurance Group, Lufax filed confidential paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday (Aug. 12), setting into motion plans for an IPO in the next two months, the Nikkei Asian Review reports.

The move comes as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warns that Chinese firms that want to be listed on U.S. stock exchanges will have to conform to U.S. auditing standards by the end of next year. That includes opening up their audit records to U.S. regulators, a move that would put the firms into conflict with secrecy laws in China.

Lufax is one of just a number of Chinese firms rushing to file their IPO paperwork with the SEC. Chinese real estate company KE Holdings, which filed its U.S. IPO on July 24, and XPeng, a producer of electric automobiles, are among the companies scrambling to beat the looming deadline.

“The strong demand for quality Chinese names among U.S. investors gives us confidence to proceed with the IPO plan despite the impending crackdown by U.S. authorities,” an adviser to Lufax told the Nikkei Asian Review. “Time is of the essence, and we are racing ahead to ensure the transaction goes ahead smoothly.”

Lufax, which hopes to raise $3 billion with its IPO, has shifted away from peer-to-peer lending to focus on wealth management and retail lending. Parent company Ping An Insurance had previously planned on listing Lufax on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2018, but pulled back after changes to Chinese regulations regarding consumer lending.

The Nikkei Asia Review, citing Dealogic, has pegged the value of IPOs by Chinese companies at $4 billion in 2019.

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: The CFO’s Guide To Digitizing B2B Payments – August 2020 

The CFO’s Guide To Digitizing B2B Payments, a PYMNTS and Comdata collaboration, examines how companies are updating their AP approaches to protect their cash flows, support their vendors and enable their financial departments to operate remotely.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Jack Henry’s Payments Hub Connects 15 FIs To RTP
3.5K
Faster Payments

The Clearing House On The Race for Real-Time Payments In The US

Uber CEO Calls On States For Gig Worker Benefits
3.5K
Gig Economy

Uber CEO Calls On States To Require Gig Worker Benefits

Mercari Online Auction Mines Roots For Growth
3.3K
Commerce Connected

Mercari US CEO: Modernizing Marketplaces For The Casual Seller

3.3K
B2B Payments

Fed Moves Ahead With FedNow Despite Objections

Instacart
3.2K
Delivery

Instacart-Walmart Delivery Pact Heats Up Online Grocery Wars

Payments Orchestration Is Opening New Markets
3.1K
Payment Methods

Payments Orchestration Is Opening New Markets

2.9K
Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin Call For Reopening Stimulus Talks

2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: S. Korea To Use Blockchain To Collect Highway Tolls; Polish Financial Watchdog Warns Of Fake Crypto Scams

Infermedica AI 93 Pct Accurate In IDing Illnesses
2.5K
Healthcare

How The Game Of 20 Questions Inspired The Tech To Help Doctors Digitally Triage Patients

White House
2.3K
Economy

White House Ready To Increase Amount Of New Stimulus

IPO
2.2K
International

Chinese Firms Scramble To Beat New US IPO Rules

2.1K
Disbursements

New Data: Receivers Value Instant Payouts Enough To Pay To Get Them

Hotel Robots Become Frontline Workers
2.1K
Innovation

Hotel Robots Become Frontline Workers As Pandemic Grinds On

2.0K
B2B Payments

Messaging Standards Bring Clarity To A Fragmented Payments Ecosystem

Digital Approaches To Commerce And Disbursements
1.9K
Today In Data

Digital Approaches To Commerce And Disbursements