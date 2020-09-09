Partnerships / Acquisitions

ByteDance, US Talk TikTok Sale Alternatives

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
ByteDance, US Talk TikTok Sale Alternatives

Amid an upcoming deadline for TikTok to consent to selling its U.S. operations, TikTok parent ByteDance is in talks with the American government about potential deals to steer clear of their complete sale, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

Talks about such a possibility have become more front and center after the government of China took measures that complicate a sale to an American technology firm such as Microsoft, the unnamed sources said in the report.

Individuals who know about the talks said per the report that government leaders involved in the discussions have been primarily worried about the security of TikTok’s information and keeping that away from authorities in China.

A sale could still happen, according to the sources, while many possibilities remain in existence. And the result would probably encompass a type of restructuring for TikTok in the event a complete sale doesn’t take place, according to an unnamed source in the report.

The Treasury Department “is focused solely at this time on discussions associated with the sale of TikTok in accordance with the August 14 divestiture order signed by the President,” according to a statement cited by WSJ from Monica Crowley, a spokesperson for the department.

The news comes as a possible deal for the U.S. operations of TiKTok is encountering an obstacle as it is not known if the programming code at the center of the app can come with the deal.

That technology makes a decision as to which content gets provided to whom and is seen as an pivotal part of the app.

Potential purchasers of TikTok want to see methods to buy the app from ByteDance in an expedient manner, with one possibility of purchasing the American operations sans pivotal software.

Other possibilities include asking for the go-ahead from China to pass TikTok’s algorithm to its buyer, licensing the code and aiming to get a transition period in which an American national security panel would supervise the deal.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP STUDY – SEPTEMBER 2020

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

5.0K
B2B Payments

How B2B eCommerce Drives Commercial Transit's Business Model Shift

3.8K
Investments

Berkshire Hathaway Sells $2.5B Stake In Wells Fargo

Amazon packages
3.6K
Retail

Amazon Creates Its Own Black Friday

3.5K
Loyalty & Rewards

GO Time: Stop & Shop Polishes Loyalty Program

McConnell Says Senate Could Vote On Stimulus This Week
3.3K
Politics

McConnell Says Senate Could Vote On Stimulus This Week

Driving Commercial Adoption Beyond The Card
3.2K
B2B Payments

Looking Beyond The Card To Drive Commercial Adoption

2.8K
Retail

Amazon Pay’s Gauthier: No One Can Predict Retail’s Future, So Innovate Around What Won’t Change

2.7K
Retail

Klarna Debuts Social Shopping In The UK

retail inventory
2.7K
Retail

Retail Inventory Levels Move In The Right Direction

2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Australia Bans Crypto Investor For 7 Years For Alleged Fraud; UK Digital Payments Startup Ziglu Debuts P2P Payments In Fiat, Crypto

2.7K
Faster Payments

On Demand Pay Finds A Home In Financial Services

2.6K
B2B Payments

The Commercial Card Embraces A Season Of (Major) Change

Singapore tech startups
2.5K
International

Why Venture Capital Is Accelerating In Asia — Why It’s Different From The Valley

2.5K
Security & Fraud

China To Roll Out Global Data Security Standards

2.4K
Legal

Citigroup Still At Odds With Hedge Fund Over Bank Payment Mistake