To co-develop next-generation mobile solutions for public transit agencies, Cubic Transportation Systems and Moovit have inked a definitive agreement. The partnership will see the integration of Moovit’s Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) application programming interfaces (APIs) with Cubic’s Mobile Suite to provide an advanced traveler experience based on Cubic’s mobile payment and ticketing capabilities, as well as Moovit’s multimodal trip planning, according to an announcement.

“Moovit’s mission is to simplify urban mobility, and, since 2012, we have worked with thousands of transit agencies across 3,000 cities to make that a reality,” said Moovit Co-founder and CEO Nir Erez in the announcement. “Now, together with Cubic’s global footprint, we can advance the capabilities of public transit agencies, and empower them with our rich transit data and world-leading multimodal journey planner, coupled with Cubic’s powerful mobile ticketing, to provide urban mobility users with a true MaaS experience.”

Erez also noted, “Riders will be able to plan journeys and pay for them, too, from the ease of a single platform. We look forward to continuing to work with Cubic to reach our shared goals.”

Cubic will integrate Moovit’s rich MaaS APIs with Cubic’s Traveler app through the partnership to encompass real-time arrival information, multimodal trip planning, service alerts and nearby transit service lines.

According to the announcement, “The combined solution enables agencies to offer travelers a world-leading journey experience.”

Moovit and Cubic have also inked a broader strategic agreement to lay the foundation for future collaboration and exploration, intending to bring more MaaS offerings to public transit agencies globally.

“Cubic and Moovit share similar visions of the future of MaaS. Our technologies and abilities are complementary. This partnership is just the beginning of an alignment to serve the interest and operations of our customers: the public transit agencies,” said Cubic Corporation Chairman, President and CEO Bradley H. Feldmann. “The integration of Moovit’s multimodal journey planning into Cubic’s industry-leading mobile ticketing and payment offering in the Traveler application from our Mobile Suite will offer a one-of-a-kind platform with a seamless, highly differentiated user experience.”

