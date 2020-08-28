Partnerships / Acquisitions

It’s Down To The Wire For Wirecard

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
It’s Down To The Wire For Wirecard

Call it a case of death by a thousand cuts.

Job cuts. And cutting loose operations. And cost cuts.

What will be left of Wirecard Card Solutions? What will be left of Wirecard?

The company said this week that it would sell its United Kingdom operations to Railbank. Though the terms of the agreement were not disclosed, the pact seems far-reaching in scope. The sale includes the operations that underpin the running of 50 card programs across the globe. In addition, as noted in this space, the transfer of customer accounts will take place through November.

And in other cuts – call them carvings, perhaps – the company has agreed to sell its Brazilian business to Sao Paulo-based PagSeguro Digital, among the nation’s largest mobile payment-based eCommerce companies.

The sales come after Wirecard’s June filing for insolvency. The company admitted that 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) said to have been deposited into two Philippines banks did not exist.

And now come the job cuts – where, according to reports, the insolvency administrator may make a move to lay off hundreds of the roughly 1,500 employees around the globe (Bloomberg reports that other staffers plan to resign). Ultimately, there may be about 500 workers still tied to the firm’s operations after the layoffs.

And yet, in at least some respects, the show will go on – at least a little bit.

Even for its bank. Back in June, the company said in a statement that “payouts to merchants of Wirecard Bank will continue to be executed without restrictions. The management board is of the opinion that continuation is in the best interests of the creditors. With the exception of a small development branch office, no insolvency applications have been filed by (Wirecard) Group companies at present.”

We note that insolvency need not mean that a company ceases to exist – not if pieces are of value hither and yon. In one June announcement, Wirecard said it was collaborating with Stocard, a B2C European FinTech firm, to launch a new mobile payment feature in the Stocard app. Stocard (the firm) says it reaches 50 million users across the globe.

Some of the agreements, such as the one in Brazil, have been struck on principle, which means that a lot can happen between now and consummation.

But valuing assets also means ascribing value. In the latest set of financial results, net goodwill was the largest asset on the balance sheet, at roughly 725 million euros. Generally speaking, goodwill is a premium over what would be an estimated market value of the assets acquired (it’s the premium over book value). Goodwill, of course, could conceivably be impaired, or written down, which means the balance sheet weakens, as does the “value” of those companies. Elsewhere, the sales process for the North American operations reportedly continues, and the high-wire Wirecard saga continues.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS AND AMAZON PAY CONVERSATION: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – CONSUMER TRUST

From tiny Main Street shops to the tech giants of Silicon Valley, companies are working fervently to revive and reinvent the economy. With a digital shift clearly dominating post-pandemic commerce, tune in to this three-day series to hear directly from Amazon Pay about new digital priorities, nurturing trust in virtual relationships, and the delicate balance of technology and tenderness that keeps humanity first in ever more digital lives.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.7K
Payments Innovation

How AI Helps Visa ‘Step In’ (Smartly) When Issuers Go Offline

3.9K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions Help Microbusinesses Go Digital To Stay Afloat

Nordstrom, JCP Continue Revenue Struggles
2.9K
Retail

Nordstrom, JCPenney See Continued Revenue Struggles

2.7K
Restaurant innovation

Seated CEO: It’s Time For Fine Dining To Join The Digital-First Fray

2.5K
Personnel

Making The Business Case For Employer-Sponsored Financial-Wellness Tools

2.4K
Economy

Republicans Ready A More Modest Stimulus Bill

The Digital Shift Of Buyer/Supplier Dynamics
2.4K
Business

The Digital Transformation Of Buyer/Supplier Dynamics — Beyond The Payment

2.4K
Payments Innovation

Truist CIO: Overcoming The Roadblocks To Faster Payments

Gateway Diversification, Smart Routing Up Sales
2.4K
Retail

Why The Smart Payments Money Is On Gateway Diversification

Virtual Cards To Control, Secure Business Spend
2.1K
B2B Payments

Why Virtual Cards Are The Future Of Controlling And Securing Business Spend

Thought Machine, fundraising, $83 million, Series B, Cloud Banking, startups, series B, investors, news
2.1K
Cloud Banking

Are Banks Ready For The ‘Lifestyle Change’ Of Cloud Technology?

US Agencies Warn Of North Korean Hackers
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Cybersecurity Agencies Warn Banks Of North Korean Hackers

2.0K
Consumer Payments

Report: Helping Retailers Solve The Payments Piece Of The eCommerce Puzzle

Etsy Claims Amazon Backs California Bill To Edge Out Competition
1.9K
eCommerce

Etsy Claims Amazon Is Backing California Bill To Edge Out Competition

woman at ATM
1.9K
Digital-First Banking

Digital-First Banking Isn’t Touchy-Feely