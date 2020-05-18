Partnerships / Acquisitions

Grubhub Tells Uber No Deal But Negotiations Still At Play

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Grubhub, Uber, food, delivery, mergers, acquisitions, M&A, regulation, coronavirus, platforms, apps, news

Uber’s Sunday (May 17) acquisition offer of 1.9 of its shares for each Grubhub share is not enough to close a deal, but discussions are still ongoing, according to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report citing sources familiar with the talks.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he could go up to 1.95, but that is still lower than Grubhub’s asking price of 2.15 Uber shares per Grubhub share. It’s unlikely the two food delivery powerhouses will close a deal in the coming days, the sources told the WSJ. Uber had previously rejected that offer.

At the close of the trading day on Friday (May 15), Grubhub shares were $54.97; Uber closed at $32.47. A ratio of 1.925 would give Grubhub a valuation of $6 billion, about $62.50 a share, according to the report.

European food delivery startups Delivery Hero and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV were also said to be pondering an offer to acquire Grubhub, but they will likely step aside while Uber is making a play, sources told the WSJ.

Last week Uber offered about $60 per Grubhub share, based on Wednesday (May 13) trading. If a merger deal eventually goes through, the combined company would control more than half of the food delivery market across the U.S. 

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak said in a note on Wednesday (May 13) that if the two delivery giants merged, cost savings could be twice as much as the $300 million Uber and Grubhub estimated. 

Pending M&A regulations could interfere with the merger even if Uber and Grubhub agree on terms. The Pandemic Anti-Monopoly Act proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would pause M&A amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Stay-home mandates amid the crisis caused an uptick in the demand for food delivery as most other businesses saw revenue evaporate.

According to the most recent PYMNTS Provider Rankings, which track mobile app markets monthly, Uber Eats and Grubhub always ranked in the top five but were beat by DoorDash this month.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Visa Seeks Patent On Blockchain System Visa Seeks Patent On Blockchain System
2.9K
Blockchain

Visa Patent Seeks To Turn Fiat Currencies Into Digital Blockchain Versions

Dillard's store Dillard's store
2.3K
Retail

Good News? Dillard’s And Nike Say They Have Some

B2B VC Targets Digital Transformation, FinTech B2B VC Targets Digital Transformation, FinTech
2.3K
B2B Payments

B2B FinTechs Find Funding To Ease Firms’ Digital Transformations

Lawmakers Put Caps On Food Delivery Fees Lawmakers Put Caps On Food Delivery Fees
2.2K
Delivery

Lawmakers Put Caps On Food Delivery Fees

Long Day: JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy Long Day: JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy
2.1K
Retail

JCPenney Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Alliance Stands Up For SMB Policies Alliance Stands Up For SMB Policies
2.0K
Retail

Saving Main Street: Alliance Stands Up For SMB Policies

The Wilder Side Of Social Distancing The Wilder Side Of Social Distancing
2.0K
Retail

Pool Noodles, Mannequins And The Wilder Side Of Social Distancing For Restaurants

Customer Retention Rules Reopening Strategies Customer Retention Rules Reopening Strategies
2.0K
Retail

Customer Retention Rules Reopening Strategies

Congress Congress
2.0K
Coronavirus

House To Pass $3T Stimulus Package Despite GOP Opposition

Vogue, Amazon Launch New Offering To Help Designers Vogue, Amazon Launch New Offering To Help Designers
1.9K
Retail

Vogue, Amazon Launch New Offering To Help Designers

city window view city window view
1.9K
Real Estate

Manhattan Sees Record-Low Number Of New Leases Amid Pandemic

JCPenney JCPenney
1.9K
Retail

JCPenney Makes Debt Payment, But Still Risks Bankruptcy

Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa
1.9K
Amazon

Amazon Sues Two Firms Over Alleged Alexa Scam

Will Restaurants Beat The Grocery Store? Will Restaurants Beat The Grocery Store?
1.8K
Retail

Restaurants Vs. Grocery Stores: Who Wins In a Post-Pandemic World?

Rakuten’s 5G Launch Postponed By Three Months Rakuten’s 5G Launch Postponed By Three Months
1.8K
Mobile

Rakuten’s 5G Launch Postponed By Three Months