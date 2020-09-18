Partnerships / Acquisitions

MetLife To Gain 35M Members With Versant Health Acquisition

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

MetLife has agreed to acquire Versant Health, which owns popular brands Davis Vision and Superior Vision, in a $1.675 billion transaction from its owners, an investor group led by Centerbridge Partners, according to a press release.

FFL Partners was also among the investors that previously owned Versant Health, the release noted.

MetLife is hoping to capitalize on statistics that over 90 percent of employees would be interested in receiving vision insurance from their employers, according to the release.

MetLife, after the transaction is done, will gain access to 35 million Versant Health members, while existing MetLife customers will be able to take advantage of the provider network from Versant, the release stated.

Ramy Tadros, president of U.S. Business for MetLife, said the acquisition would "make our market-leading group benefits business even more attractive," according to the release.

"The addition of the strong Davis Vision and Superior Vision brands will immediately establish MetLife as a leader in managed vision care," Tadros said in the release. "We look forward to offering our customers the exceptional member experiences that Versant provides."

MetLife has been expanding into areas like pet insurance, digital estate planning and health savings and spending accounts, and it has offered vision insurance since 2012, the release noted.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the year after regulatory approvals, according to the release.

The healthcare industry, already beleaguered before the pandemic, now faces even more adversity in terms of disorganized payments. Digital payments have increased, though, with around 80 percent of payments now made via ACH. The remaining 20 percent are still paid via paper checks, though, and the wait times and costs are still cumbersome for insurers.

Digital medical services, by contrast, have less upkeep as patients don't have to go in for visits, which could relieve the strain on the over-burdened system. The issue then becomes the efficiency of the electronic claims payments and how to speed those up, PYMNTS reported.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS TV OCTOBER SERIES: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – B2B PAYMENTS 2021 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border.

Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need FinTech Operating System
3.3K
Digital-First Banking

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need A FinTech Operating System And Not Another Bank

Starbucks Coffee
3.3K
Loyalty & Rewards

Starbucks Sweetens Rewards As Coronavirus Takes Toll On Membership Program

How Businesses Evolve In An Unknown Landscape
2.8K
Innovation

A CFO’s Take On Growing Businesses In A World Full Of Unknowns

Monneo On Banking Risk, Single Digital Markets
2.7K
B2B Payments

The EU’s Single Digital Market’s Push To Streamline Payments

2.7K
Restaurant innovation

New York City Approves Restaurant Surcharge 

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification

Apple Concludes Barclays Tie-Up Amid Card Focus
2.4K
Apple

Apple Concludes Barclays Tie-Up Amid Focus On Apple Card Financing Plans

Freight On Upswing Amid Retail Demand
2.1K
Delivery

Freight Spot Rates, Volumes On Upswing Amid Retail Demand – But Will It Last?

1.9K
Retail

PayPal’s Jim Magats: How The Last Six Months Has Changed The Future Of How Consumers Will Shop

1.8K
International

Retail Sales In China Improve For First Time Since January

1.7K
Digital-First Banking

The Pandemic’s Push For The FI/FinTech ‘Win-Win’

New Square Features Speed Up Payroll
1.7K
Digital Payments

Square Launches On Demand Payroll

1.6K
Subscription Commerce

Report: How The Pandemic Stirred An Appetite For Meal-Box Subscriptions

1.6K
Disbursements

An Instant Disbursement Fix For Microbusinesses' Cash Flow Pains

1.6K
Digital-First Banking

FIs Need To Renovate – And Relocate – The Core