Partnerships / Acquisitions

Microsoft Eyes Deal For All Of TikTok As Pressure Builds

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Microsoft Eyes Deal For All Of TikTok

Microsoft’s initial interest in TikTok’s U.S. operations has dramatically expanded, with the software giant now seeking a blockbuster deal to buy the popular Chinese video-sharing app lock, stock and barrel, a new report finds.

Microsoft now wants to buy TikTok’s entire global operations, including the social networking app’s European and Indian outfits, the Financial Times reports.

The move comes as the Trump administration is threatening to shut down TikTok’s operations in the United States over security concerns related to ties between its parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, and the Chinese government.

President Donald Trump, who had been threatening an immediate shutdown, has since extended the deadline to Sept. 15 after Microsoft stepped with a proposal to buy TikTok’s operations in the United States, as well as Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

But Microsoft’s appetite for a TikTok deal has since grown, with the tech company concerned about the difficulty of dividing administrative services, according to the FT, which cited “five people with knowledge of the talks.” Another of its concerns is that buying only a portion of TikTok’s global operations would mean customers might not be able to use the app when traveling to other countries.

Still, even as it considers buying TikTok in its entirety, Microsoft recognizes the twin challenges of extracting TikTok and its technology from parent company ByteDance while also satisfying the concerns of U.S. security officials, according to the FT.

Microsoft is considering asking for a one-year grace period to implement the transition, even as some executives question whether it could take several years, the paper reported.

“Microsoft will move quickly to pursue discussions with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, in a matter of weeks, and in any event completing these discussions no later than Sept. 15, 2020,” Microsoft noted in a statement issued on Aug. 2. “During this process, Microsoft looks forward to continuing dialogue with the United States government, including with the president.”

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook – July 2020 

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. Chris Tremont, EVP at Radius Bank, tells PYMNTS that financial institutions (FIs) can beat such highly organized fraudsters at their own game. In the July 2020 Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont lays out how.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Restaurant Transactions Dip Amid Coronavirus
3.9K
SMBs

CEOs Predict ‘Wave Of Permanent Closures’ Unless More Relief Is Given To SMBs

3.2K
Amazon

NY Joins Other States In Amazon Antitrust Probe

2.8K
B2B Payments

JPMC: Why Working-Capital Trade Finance Is On The Rise

BBVA On Google, Digital And The ‘Everyday App’
2.6K
Digital-First Banking

BBVA On Google, Digital Banking And The Rise Of The ‘Everyday App’

2.5K
Authentication

Report: Skillz Takes Bowling Online — And Strikes Out Bad Actors

2.5K
Digital-First Banking

What Digital Banks Are Doing Right

2.3K
Investments

Japan’s Payments Firm Hey Nets Series E Funding Led By Bain Capital

2.3K
B2B Payments

DayTek Capital Granted Banking License In Australia

2.3K
B2B Payments

How A Pandemic Will Shape Buyer-Supplier Contracts Into The Future

Facebook Launches Commerce Accelerator
2.2K
Social Commerce

Facebook Boosts eCommerce Platform With ‘Accelerator’

American Express
2.1K
Buy Now Pay Later

American Express Expands BNPL Options For Cardholders

2.0K
Subscription Commerce

Startup Handpicked Fashion Is Dressed For Subscription Success

2.0K
Security & Fraud

Fiserv: Merchants And The Need For Multilayered Security In A Digital-First World

1.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Barrons: Online Lender Kabbage Shopping For Buyers

1.8K
Digital Payments

Coinstar CEO On The Ongoing Journey To Digitize Cash (And Turn It Into Crypto)