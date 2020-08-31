Chase To Debut New Freedom Flex With Mastercard

Chase has introduced a new credit card and improved the cash incentives for another.

Starting Sept. 15, the Wilmington, Delaware-based financial institution will introduce the Freedom Flex card and will upgrade the cash-back offerings for its existing Freedom Unlimited card.

These fee-free credit cards offer 3 percent back on drugstore purchases, dining out or takeout and eligible delivery services, as well as 5 percent on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, the points program for Chase’s rewards.

Freedom Flex cardmembers will now have access to World Elite Benefits Mastercard benefits, including purchase and price protections, extended warranties, travel accident insurance and rotating 5 percent cash-back bonus categories.

“Flex and Unlimited are the next evolution of the Chase Freedom credit card suite, and challenge the status quo for what consumers expect from a no-fee, cash-back card,” said BJ Mahoney, general manager of Chase Freedom, in a statement. “Earning cash back on dining, including takeout and delivery, drug stores and travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, provides immense value for customers in both the immediate and long term.”

Chase said Freedom Flex is the first new Chase-branded credit card with Mastercard in more than five years.

Cardmembers will get 5 percent on quarterly categories, and up to $1,500 in combined purchases on bonus categories such as supermarkets, select streaming services and more. Freedom Flex cardmembers will also receive up to $800 per claim and $1,000 per year against cell phone theft or damage for all phones listed on the cardmember’s monthly bill.

Additional benefits include a $10 Lyft credit for every five rides in a month, as well as free membership to ShopRunner, which offers two-day shipping and free returns at more than 100 online retailers.

“Today’s consumers are seeking accessible financial products tailored to their individual and evolving needs,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, president of U.S. issuers at Mastercard, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with Chase on Freedom Flex, which rewards cardholders for their everyday spending while also providing access to unique and relevant experiences.”

Today, Freedom Unlimited cardmembers receive 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases and Visa benefits. With the improvements, cardmembers can get complimentary DoorDash DashPass for 90 days, followed by a 50 percent discount price at the regular rate for the next nine months. The subscription service helps cardholders save money by offering unlimited access to hundreds of restaurants.

In addition, new Freedom Flex and Unlimited cardmembers will receive $200 cash back after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months, plus 5 percent cash back on supermarkets in the first year up to $12,000.