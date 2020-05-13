Payment Methods

COVID Creates A Seller’s Market In reCommerce

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
COVID Creates A Seller’s Market In reCommerce

Whether it’s called “certified pre-owned” or just plain “used,” reCommerce has never been hotter. Online marketplaces are well-situated for a COVID-triggered digital shift, personified by millions of the newly unemployed who are desperately seeking lockdown diversions and elusive items.

The reCommerce marketplace OfferUp first made headlines back in 2015, when its easy mobile-first footing made it an instant (and serious) competitor to entrenched players like Craigslist, eBay and relative newcomer Facebook Marketplace. But as the 2020 pandemic emptied store shelves, shoppers began finding depleted inventories online, too.

People quickly figured it out, and the market for gently used items blew up overnight. OfferUp CEO Nick Huzar recently told PYMNTS, “What we saw was a huge influx of demand pretty quickly, because you can’t get things right now, the stores are closed down.”

Huzar noted that parents on lockdown with young children are among the marketplace’s best new customers at the moment, noting that searches for games and amusements on OfferUp skyrocketed in the first and second quarters.

“Searches for puzzles … are up 1,000 percent; above-ground swimming pool searches are up 450 percent; water table searches are up 300 percent, as are the searches for video games; and searches for swing sets are up 200 percent,” according to PYMNTS coverage.

With product shortages starting to feel chronic and businesses trying to restart and reinvent to avoid permanent closure, all manner of sellers – from autos to home furnishings – are looking at OfferUp. “A good example would be a local furniture store here in Seattle that has sold $2 million worth of furniture in two years on OfferUp,” Huzar told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster.

“Huzar has seen a host of the car dealerships on the platform make a similar move, making their inventory easily viewable on OfferUp to consumers who either can’t go to their local dealerships or who are merely wary about doing it,” the report noted.

Consumers aren’t the only ones showing a newfound interest in the marketplace. OfferUp announced in March a company statement that it had received $120 million in new funding, and had acquired rival app Letgo “…to create a combined U.S. marketplace with more than 20 million monthly active users…”

Scaling is clearly part of the company’s future plans, although Huzar holds fast to the view of OfferUp as a fundamentally local player. “OfferUp’s focus … is local retail channels: how can they unlock all that local inventory and get it into the hands of the local customer who wants it, but just doesn’t know how close they are to it at the moment,” PYMNTS reported. “It is why OfferUp added local shipping to its platform a little over a year ago – because it was yet another way to take friction out of local commerce.”

And while its C2C roots remain intact and central to the company’s vision, OfferUp is proving to be a viable option for serious merchants.

Huzar noted that “…if you look at Seattle or even L.A., for example, over 18 percent of the adult population in these markets is using OfferUp every single month now. I think merchants are saying, ‘Hey, you know, why not try it? All I’ll have to do is take a picture.’”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus
3.7K
Economy

Mnuchin: Not Reopening Risks Irreversible Economic Damage

Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans
3.6K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Gets Interim Approval For $675M In DIP Loans

CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing
3.2K
Biometrics

CLEAR Biometric ID Launches COVID Screening For Businesses

General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news
3.0K
Investments

Private Equity Co. Eyes Investing In India’s Jio Platforms

Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments
3.0K
Payment Methods

Ceridian Introduces Dayforce Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments

Paycheck Protection Program loan application Paycheck Protection Program loan application
2.9K
Loans

Confusion Reigns As PPP Loan ‘Guidance’ Grows, Deadlines Loom

federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news
2.8K
Economy

Blackrock, Pimco Tapped By Fed To Help Invest Relief Funds

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites
2.8K
Retail

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal
2.7K
Faster Payments

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For A New Economic And Global Normal

money money
2.7K
Disbursements

PPP, SBA Disbursements Seek Faster Routes

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sheds $20 Billion Off Market Cap; Gibralter-Based FinTech Launches Tokenized Securities Platform

Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon
2.7K
Retail

Amazon Who? Independent Booksellers Find New Allies

SMS message SMS message
2.7K
Retail

Text Appeal: SMS Helps Retailers Connect During Pandemic

social commerce smartphone social commerce smartphone
2.6K
Retail

Pandemic Accelerates Social Commerce; Gives Brands New Selling Option

India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B
2.6K
B2B Payments

India’s Tata Capital Introduces App For Commercial Loan Clients