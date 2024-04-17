Klarna Card to Roll Out in US Within Months

Klarna has opened its waitlist for the new Klarna Card to all U.S. consumers and said the card will roll out over the next few months.

The new card, which is already available in Europe, offers flexible payment options both in-store and online, can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, and charges no foreign transaction fees when used abroad, the company said in a Wednesday (April 17) press release.

“We’re finally bringing the new Klarna Card to the U.S. market, a product that gives consumers more financial control to choose how they want to pay,” Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and CEO of Klarna, said in the release.

“Unlike many traditional credit cards, the Klarna Card is transparent with no hidden fees, gives consumers increased payment options, flexibility and cashback when they use the card in our app, meaning they have a smarter way to manage their finances,” Siemiatkowski added.

With the Klarna Card, users can choose to pay a monthly statement in full with zero interest, pay earlier than the statement due date at zero interest, or to pay over time or move a purchase to the next statement with interest, according to the release.

The card has no monthly or annual fee; is compatible with Google Pay and Apple Pay; is integrated with the Klarna app for financial budgeting and deal-seeking; and delivers up to 10% cashback when used in the Klarna app, per the release.

“The Klarna Card seamlessly integrates into Klarna’s best-in-class shopping experience with the Klarna app,” the press release said. “When integrating the Card with the app, users can find the best deal and buy it in just a few taps with a seamless checkout experience.”

In the U.S., the Klarna Card will be available to those who are at least 18 years old, are a U.S. resident, have previously purchased with Klarna and repaid on time at least once, and have passed a credit assessment, according to the release.

Klarna achieved its first full year of gross profit in the U.S. in 2023. The country is the company’s largest market. Klarna has 37 million U.S. users, up from 32 million the year before.

In another recent addition, the company expanded its “Sign-in With Klarna” offering to 22 new countries, including the U.S., in February. This service lets shoppers fast-track online purchases and get personalized offers from merchants.