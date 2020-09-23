Online Gaming’s Winning Payouts Plan

A lot has changed in the past six months, particularly in terms of consumer preferences and preferred forms of entertainment. But George Connors, senior vice president of gaming and sports solutions at Fiserv, told PYMNTS in a recent conversation that other things have remained the same — like online gaming.

Connors said gaming enthusiasts simply “love to gamble” and are going to find a way to place their bets — whether they are in a casino or making wagers online. If casinos are closed, gamblers turn to one of the many betting sites that have surged into the U.S. market as regulatory restrictions were lifted from online gambling in recent years. And if major U.S. professional sports seasons get delayed due to the coronavirus, players will identify alternative events that whet their gambling appetites.

“I really wasn't really aware of Russian table tennis until people started betting on [it], with leagues that are on the other side of the world,” Connors said. “Actually, there are all kinds of different sports from across the world that I had no idea even existed or that people actually played. When some sports weren’t around, the betting population found other sports to focus on."

He said sports betting sites have therefore gotten inventive, expanding into things like online casinos and eSports. After all, with more consumers staying home due to the pandemic, the additional free time is giving gamblers ample opportunity to identify international, and even non-traditional, sporting events.

But Connors noted that customers’ expectations when they interact online — particularly in places like virtual casinos – still remains paramount, especially in terms of payment choice, site security, and the payout process when a player is ready to digitally “cash out” their winnings.

“The user experience has to be good,” he said. “If players don't have a good experience online, they're going to go somewhere else.”

Giving Consumers What They Want

As for what makes for a good experience, Connors said it always starts with choice.

For instance, online gaming sites’ payments strategies should give consumers a choice in how to pay — credit card, debit card, mobile wallet or even via a physical location where a customer can use cash. The goal is to make it easy for consumers to enter the digital environment and place a bet with a minimum number of friction points along the way.

“When you think about the fact that a site just spent $300 to $800 acquiring a new customer, [the company] wants to be sure that when they come in, they can say ‘yes’ instead of ‘no’ to a payment method,” Connors explained, referring to high customer acquisition costs in this competitive market.

He said the major focus must be ensuring that a site has not one or two, but multiple payment solutions easily available. The simple truth is that customers have lots of other options out there, he noted: If one gambling site doesn’t make it easy to cash in and immediately start playing, customers will head to rival sites that simplify the process.

Keeping Players Safe

Online gaming sites are an attractive target for fraud, so firms must work hard to keep the bad guys out while making it easy for the good guys to get in.

But Connors noted that consumers do bear some responsibility for protecting their personally identifiable information, or PII. Best practices for doing so include accessing sites from secure Wi-Fi networks and avoiding the use of common or easily hacked passwords.

“Sure, you can use the public Wi-Fi anywhere in a state where online gaming is allowed,” he said. “But that doesn't mean you can just jump on any public Wi-Fi without having to worry about whether you can be hacked. You certainly can be.”

That’s the case no matter how many millions of dollars the gaming site has spent securing its little segment of the web. Connors said fraudsters want consumers’ data and are looking for the easiest opening available. If that’s not the gaming site itself, it might just be the consumer’s lax security habits.

Digital Casinos Need User-Friendly Payout Options To Retain Players

Once a consumer is on a site, has securely funded their account and begins making wagers, is it “mission accomplished?”

Not quite — because in gambling, keeping the customer happy isn’t just about making it easy for them to pay in.

“Could you imagine getting to go in, having a card accepted, having a great experience, and then at the end of the session [being] told: ‘We really don't have a way to get your money’?” Connors asked. “Or being told: ‘We'll send you a check and you can have it in seven to 10 days.’”

That approach is nearly guaranteed to turn a good online gaming experience into one that the customer will never want to repeat, he said. And while it seems obvious, having a good payout system is an easy thing for online casinos to overlook. That’s because avid gamers don’t often cash out their winnings, preferring to leave them in their accounts so they can come back and continue to play in the future.

But Connors said a good cash-out structure must be in place, because a time will come when players want to get back their funds. And just as is the case with pay-in systems, customers need multiple options for disbursements.

“Whether you disburse through a debit card, a credit card, an ACH, a prepaid card or a gift card, a user-friendly payout process must be in place for the customer,” Connors said. “At the end of the day, our clients’ customers need to know that when they want their money, they can have their money.”