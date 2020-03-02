Regulation

NJ Legislators Propose Tighter Data Privacy Regulations

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
NJ Legislators Propose Tighter Data Privacy

Lawmakers in New Jersey are proposing a bill to solidify data privacy guidelines and inflict tougher limits on the tech industry, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday (March 2).

The bill mandates that tech firms get authorization from New Jersey consumers before collecting and selling information to third parties. The legislation would affect tech companies such as Alphabet’s Google and Facebook.

“This is all about consumer awareness and consumer choice,” said Rep. Andrew Zwicker (D-Hunterdon), chairman of the Assembly’s Science, Innovation and Technology Committee and lead sponsor of the legislation.

He added that his committee is holding a public hearing for feedback on March 16.

New Jersey joins Washington, Illinois and other states and regions in introducing data privacy laws. The California Consumer Privacy Act went into effect in January, and the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) went into effect in 2018.

The New Jersey bill mandates that any firms collecting personal data tell people in plain language how the information will be used. The measure also empowers consumers to ask companies for a copy of their personal data and request that the information is deleted.

Amol Sinha, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, said laws are necessary to safeguard consumers from being exploited. “We need strong restrictions to limit the unchecked mass-scavenging of our personal information, and we in the States will be the ones leading these conversations,” he said.

The Internet Association, a trade group serving Big Tech companies, said individual states should wait for federal intervention before enacting their own laws.

“Americans should be confident that their data is protected regardless of where they live, work or travel,” said Robert Callahan, senior vice president of state government affairs for the Internet Association. “Our message to state legislatures is that the best solution is a comprehensive federal privacy law that empowers people to understand how [the] personal information they share is collected, used and protected.”

Legislative actions on behalf of individual states have shown that there is not an agreement on the best way to approach digital privacy laws, said Eric Goldman, co-director of the High Tech Law Institute at Santa Clara University. The result of single-state legislation could result in a patchwork of laws that force businesses to establish state-specific compliance systems, he added.

“It creates really sticky regulatory problems for any businesses doing work across state lines,” Goldman said.

On March 21, retailers doing business in New York State will be faced with a new law regarding data security. Retailers of all sizes will be forced to prepare for new, stricter regulations.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart app Walmart app
3.0K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

Brighterion healthcare costs Brighterion healthcare costs
2.6K
Fraud Prevention

Mastercard: Using AI To Cure Healthcare’s $240B Fraud, Waste And Abuse Problem

Docusign has bought Seal Software. Docusign has bought Seal Software.
2.5K
Acquiring

DocuSign Buys Contract Analytics Firm Seal Software For $188M

Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores. Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores.
2.4K
Walmart

Walmart Taps Verizon 5G To Power In-Store Health Centers

AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news
2.3K
SMBs

AmEx Reportedly Used High-Pressure Tactics To Boost SMB Sales

Coronavirus Coronavirus
2.2K
International

Coronavirus Impacts eCommerce, Business Travel

BoE Gov Says Crypto Could Slow Bank Loans BoE Gov Says Crypto Could Slow Bank Loans
2.0K
Banking

BoE Gov Says Crypto Could Slow Bank Loans

The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies. The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies.
1.9K
B2B Payments

UK Moves Closer To Big Four Accountancy Breakup

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
1.9K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

The Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce The Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce
1.9K
Retail

The Incredibly Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce

Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks
1.8K
Digital Payments

What It Will Take To Really Kill The Check?

A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5. A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5.
1.8K
Gig Economy

Gig Worker Law Change Will Head To California Voters In November

Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c
1.7K
Personnel

Visa’s Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c

FinTech banking competition FinTech banking competition
1.6K
Merchant Innovation

DATA: How FI’s Innovation Gap Is Big Tech’s Big Opportunity

Apple. Clearview AI, Facial recognition, app, iPhone, violation, rules, law enforcement, database, photos, news Apple. Clearview AI, Facial recognition, app, iPhone, violation, rules, law enforcement, database, photos, news
1.4K
Apple

Apple Blocks Clearview AI From App Store