Apple To Reopen Approximately 100 US Retail Locations

Apple, which runs 510 retail locations throughout the globe, intends to open roughly 100 U.S. stores this week. The technology company will have approximately 130 of 271 Apple Stores in the country open by this week’s conclusion, CNBC reported.

A representative of Apple said in a statement per the outlet, “This week we’ll return to serving customers in many US locations.” The representative continued, “For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments.”

Apple will reportedly open stores again this week in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Utah, Arizona, Nevada and Missouri, among other states.

The U.S. stores that have opened again to date have been geared toward the Genius Bar that lets shoppers receive support and service for iPhones and other items that need to be fixed. A selection of stores opening again this week will reportedly have availability for walk-in shoppers.

The retail openings of Apple are reportedly being monitored closely on two fronts — an important demand driver for the technology company in addition to a barometer of the retail industry’s wellness. (Apple’s locations, for their part, many times anchor key shopping centers or areas.)

The news comes as Apple noted its approach to the reopening of its retail stores in a letter to its customers. Deidre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president for retail and people, wrote in a letter that nearly 100 of its retail locations throughout the globe would be able to open their doors again per news earlier in May.

O’Brien noted at the time, “Our commitment is to only move forward with a reopening once we’re confident we can safely return to serving customers from our stores. We look at every available piece of data — including local cases, near and long‑term trends, and guidance from national and local health officials.”

The executive also wrote that shoppers will have “plenty of space” when a store reopens to allow for social distance.

