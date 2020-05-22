Retail

Caesars To Resume Gaming, Hospitality Operations In Vegas

Caesars To Resume Gaming, Hospitality In Vegas

As it gears up to reopen in Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment Corporation said it would resume its gaming and hospitality functions at Flamingo Las Vegas and Caesars Palace at “the date and time for reopening specified by the state of Nevada.” The gaming firm said it plans to follow all of the directives from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and public health authorities, according to an announcement.

“Reopening Las Vegas in a phased approach will be a significant milestone for Caesars Entertainment as the country continues to emerge from this necessary closure period,” said Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome guests and our employees back to our properties.”

Caesars Palace and Flamingo will offer dining options, accommodations and access to outdoor pools in addition to table games and slot machines. The company said that all services will comply with physical distancing guidelines. It also noted that it will halt charges for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

However, some offerings, such as buffets, live entertainment and bars, will not immediately reopen. When those offerings do eventually resume, the company said they will be run “in a manner consistent with physical distancing guidelines.”

The gaming firm noted that its other Las Vegas properties and dining establishments are forecasted to open again “based on customer demand.”

The news comes as casinos in Louisiana and Mississippi are slowly starting to reopen, and visitors are traveling far distances and waiting in lines to enter the facilities. In Deadwood, South Dakota, casinos began reopening the weekend of May 9-10. Casinos in Lake Charles and in the vicinity of Shreveport have also begun reopening. However, Harrah’s in New Orleans had to remain shuttered per an order from Mayor LaToya Cantrell, as the municipality had experienced high virus activity.

