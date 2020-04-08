Retail

Dick’s Sporting Goods Puts Staffers On Leave Amid COVID-19

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Dick's Sporting Goods Puts Staffers On Leave

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dick’s Sporting Goods is putting many of its approximately 40,000 staffers on leave, but affected team members will keep receiving benefits. The sporting goods retailer said in a regulatory document that it is “increasingly evident” that its over 800 retail locations won’t open in the foreseeable future because of COVID-19, CNN reported.

Social distancing policies, the shuttering of fitness facilities and state governments advising consumers to remain at their residences have all negatively impacted demand. Dick’s does plan to retain a small number of staffers to help with curbside pickups and eCommerce orders.

“It is our goal that when this crisis subsides, we will welcome back our teammates, open our doors and get back to the business we love of serving athletes and our communities,” the company said in a statement.

The company’s stock was up by more than 6.5 percent as of 4:02 p.m. EST on Wednesday (April 8).

As previously reported, worker furloughs in the retail industry have far exceeded one million, particularly after the suspension of store workers by one of the biggest apparel retailers. TJX Companies Inc. said it would furlough most of its workers in the U.S. at retail shops and distribution centers.

Retailers across the country have stopped paychecks over the past two weeks following the closing of their retail stores in March due to the coronavirus. Many of the largest U.S. employers, such as Macy’s and Kohl’s, among others, have opted to save on labor costs and cash as retail stores stay closed.

According to GlobalData Retail, more than 200,000 shops have closed for a time, with Americans adhering to stay-at-home orders to cut down on the coronavirus’ spread. TJX Companies Inc. closed all of its roughly 3,300 TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and HomeSense stores domestically in March.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets
13.9K
Mobile Wallets

New Data: 95 Pct. Of Consumers Don’t Use Mobile Wallets For In-Store Purchases

visa-fraud-covid-secret-service visa-fraud-covid-secret-service
11.1K
Fraud Prevention

How Visa And The US Secret Service Are Flattening The COVID-19 Fraud Curve

How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19 How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19
8.0K
Coronavirus

ClassPass CEO: The Feds Need To Flex Their Muscles To Help The Fitness Industry

TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news
5.5K
Economy

TurboTax Rolls Out Free Tool For Faster Stimulus Payments

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
5.2K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

How Financial Services Weather COVID-19 How Financial Services Weather COVID-19
5.1K
Coronavirus

Banks Tap Resilience To Weather The COVID-19 Storm

wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans
4.9K
Loans

Wells Fargo To Cap SMB Bailout Loans at $10 Billion

Foursquare Foursquare
4.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy
4.3K
Coronavirus

New Data: Why COVID-19 Will Be The Connected Economy’s Inflection Point

apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri
4.2K
Apple

Apple Buys AI Voice Assistant Startup To Make Siri Smarter

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.2K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
3.9K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers
3.9K
B2B Payments

UK Urges Higher Government P-Card Limits To Support Suppliers

amazon-coronavirus-delivery amazon-coronavirus-delivery
3.6K
Amazon

Is Amazon Missing Its Time To Shine?

Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag
3.4K
B2B Payments

Mastercard’s Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag