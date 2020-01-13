Esports Venue Coming To Mall of Georgia

Allied Esports and Simon announced that the Mall of Georgia, located in Buford, Georgia, will host the companies’ initial esports venue, according to a press release.

The two-level, 13,000-square-foot facility will be a destination for players and community members of all ability levels. The venue will feature amateur and professional esports tournaments and a diverse selection of events. The redevelopment is expected to begin in Q2 2020, with an opening projected for the latter half of the year.

As the largest shopping destination in the southeastern United States, the Mall of Georgia includes more than 200 stores.

“We’ve long felt that the gaming and esports communities in the Southeast, especially the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, are vibrant and growing, and believe we have a location at [the] Mall of Georgia that will serve as a dynamic hub for esports experiences in the region,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “We’re excited to launch this first-of-its-kind on-mall venue, and [to] continue to develop and expand on this new concept for additional Simon destinations.”

“Allied Esports’ new esports facility is a perfect complement to the mix of shopping, dining and entertainment options at [the] Mall of Georgia,” said General Manager John DiCioccio. “Our guests enjoy experiential offerings, and this new concept is certain to become a fast favorite among those who visit the center.”

In June 2019, Allied Esports and Simon announced a strategic alliance to establish esports venues at Simon-managed centers across the U.S., and to create “The Simon Cup,” a national, amateur esports tournament featuring both online competition and in-person events.

The upcoming Mall of Georgia location as well as future locations will become key components of the Simon Cup. Allied Esports and Simon are expected to announce plans for the 2020 Simon Cup soon.