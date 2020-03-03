Retail

Hudson’s Bay CEO To Depart In Coming Weeks

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Hudson’s Bay CEO To Depart In Coming Weeks

After helping to blaze the path for Hudson’s Bay Co. to go private, the company’s chief executive is departing the firm. Helena Foulkes, who is expected to leave in the weeks to come, came to the Saks Fifth Avenue parent from CVS Health Co. and aided the company by bolstering operations as well as selling businesses, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Richard Baker, Hudson’s Bay Co. executive chairman, will assume the CEO role.

In 2017, Hudson’s Bay Co. was a target of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC, an activist investor that wanted the firm to optimize its real estate value by converting its retail space into hotels, offices and other boutiques. Hudson’s Bay Co. brought Foulkes on board as then-CEO Gerald Storch was leaving the firm.

Foulkes was with CVS for over 25 years and was most recently president of its pharmacy division. She was reportedly an important part of the chain’s 2014 decision to stop the sales of tobacco in stores. Foulkes got rid of Galeria Kaufhof, Gilt Groupe and other European operations in addition to Lord & Taylor, which set the stage for the company to go private.

Last week, shareholders gave the green light for a transaction with a group of investors, which includes Baker, to take the company private. Baker, a real estate executive, came into the fashion industry when his investment company acquired Lord & Taylor for $1.2 billion in 2006. He developed a conglomerate that encompassed Saks Fifth Avenue, Gilt Groupe, Galeria Kaufhof and the Hudson’s Bay retail chain in Canada.

The news of Foulkes’ departure comes as Hudson’s Bay’s latest results in December illustrated the impact of discounts at its Saks Fifth Avenue operations, along with lower same-store sales. The Canadian firm and Saks Fifth Avenue owner said at the time that sales at stores that have been open for at least 13 months were down 1.7 percent.

As noted by past reports the company has faced headwinds in luxury sales, and also had been going through a market share battle in Canada.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores. Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores.
4.0K
Walmart

Walmart Taps Verizon 5G To Power In-Store Health Centers

Walmart app Walmart app
4.0K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news
3.5K
SMBs

AmEx Reportedly Used High-Pressure Tactics To Boost SMB Sales

Brighterion healthcare costs Brighterion healthcare costs
3.5K
Fraud Prevention

Mastercard: Using AI To Cure Healthcare’s $240B Fraud, Waste And Abuse Problem

Docusign has bought Seal Software. Docusign has bought Seal Software.
3.3K
Acquiring

DocuSign Buys Contract Analytics Firm Seal Software For $188M

The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies. The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies.
2.9K
B2B Payments

UK Moves Closer To Big Four Accountancy Breakup

Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c
2.6K
Personnel

Visa’s Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c

Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks
2.6K
Digital Payments

What It Will Take To Really Kill The Check?

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
2.5K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

FinTech banking competition FinTech banking competition
2.3K
Merchant Innovation

DATA: How FI’s Innovation Gap Is Big Tech’s Big Opportunity

A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5. A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5.
2.2K
Gig Economy

Gig Worker Law Change Will Head To California Voters In November

How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow
2.0K
Commerce Connected

How The Digital World Will Soften The Blow Of The Coronavirus

The coronavirus' effects on the global economy have not ceased. The coronavirus' effects on the global economy have not ceased.
1.8K
International

Virus Expected To Have Long-Term Impact On Travel, X-Border Payments

FinTech, Niyo, India, payroll tech, National Payments Corporation of India, financial inclusion, b2b FinTech, Niyo, India, payroll tech, National Payments Corporation of India, financial inclusion, b2b
1.7K
B2B Payments

FinTech Niyo Eyes Financial Inclusion With India Payroll Tech

Apple. Clearview AI, Facial recognition, app, iPhone, violation, rules, law enforcement, database, photos, news Apple. Clearview AI, Facial recognition, app, iPhone, violation, rules, law enforcement, database, photos, news
1.7K
Apple

Apple Blocks Clearview AI From App Store