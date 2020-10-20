Lowe’s Companies Plans 'Season Of Savings'

Lowe’s Companies Inc. plans to hold a “Season of Savings” starting on Oct. 22 as it aims to make the “gift of home” more economically accessible and easier to purchase, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 20) announcement.

"We want to make the holiday experience even more accessible this year by offering competitive deals earlier than ever on top-rated, unique gifts for the home, as well as on the most sought-after brands, that will help our customers gift home for the holidays this season," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president, merchandising.

To do away with rushed, busy one-day shopping, the hardware retailer indicated that it was rolling out “competitive deals” in its retail locations and digitally beginning Oct. 22 up to December. Those efforts include daily one-day digital-only "Cyber Steals" on items such as small appliances, patio sets and generators.

Lowe’s also plans to provide seamless pickup options such as buy online, pickup in store or curbside, new touch-free self-service pickup lockers and direct-to-home delivery.

Furthermore, the company is rolling out complimentary local fresh Christmas tree delivery beginning on Oct. 30.

In addition, other decorative merchandise such as tree containers and fresh-cut wreaths will be available for complimentary local delivery for purchases in excess of $45.

The retailer also said its retail locations will not be open on Thanksgiving day as part of the retailer’s historical tradition.

The news comes as Lowe’s Companies reported in August that Lowes.com sales jumped 135 percent and U.S. comparable sales rose 35.1 percent for Q2. The firm also invested $460 million in the quarter to assist its workers and communities because of COVID-19.

In August, Lowe’s Companies said in an announcement that it plans to open four new eCommerce fulfillment hubs, 50 cross dock delivery terminals and seven bulk distribution centers.

At the time, the retailer said it would open the West Coast eCommerce fulfillment hub in California in October.