Retail

Macy’s Chief Sees $10B In Opportunities Amid Retail Struggles

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Macy’s Chief Sees $10B In Retail Opportunities

Shortly after Macy’s warned investors Thursday (May 21) of a probable $1 billion first-quarter operating loss, Jeff Gennette, the iconic store’s chief executive officer, spoke with J.P. Morgan Analyst Matt Boss about the future of retail. Gennette said a tidal wave of bankruptcies stemming from the coronavirus pandemic will create a $10 billion window.

“We see there’s about $10 billion worth of opportunity that’s up for grabs right now based on what’s going on with the competitive climate,” Gennette said, per a CNBC report. “You see certain brands today that are either going to Chapter 13 or Chapter 11.”

Macy’s said earlier Thursday that it could lose as much as $1.11 billion in the first quarter. During the same time period last year, the chain had a net income of $203 million. Macy’s also said it could shutter more locations due to the pandemic. 

On the upside, Gennette said the retailer could add categories to its offering that are proving to be strong. “Mattresses have been strong. Furniture has been strong – especially online and in the stores we’ve opened,” Gennette told Home Textiles Today. “These are similar trends we saw in Bloomingdale’s as well as Macy’s.”

Pandemic retail casualties include Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and JCPenney, all of which filed for bankruptcy protection. Amazon is reportedly eyeing JCPenney as a possible acquisition, while Nordstrom is shuttering 16 stores permanently. 

Even before the global pandemic took hold, retail stores were struggling to find a foothold and stay afloat as eCommerce continued to grow and fewer people frequented malls. At the start of the new year, more than 1,000 stores announced closings. In 2019, some 9,200 stores closed — Payless ShoeSource, Family Dollar, Forever 21, Sears, Kmart and others.

This is the fourth year in a row that retailers will shutter more than 100 million square feet of space.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call' Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call'
33.7K
Economy

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is ‘Wake-Up Call’ For Inclusive Recovery

payments payments
19.8K
B2B Payments

CashWire And Workday Partner For Quicker, Safer Wire Transfers

Walmart Walmart
14.3K
Earnings

What Walmart’s Earnings Are Teaching The World About The New American Consumer

13.4K
B2B Payments

Avignon Capital Rolls Out Accounting Service To Help Real Estate Investors

Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools
11.4K
Investments

Brex Notches $150M To Advance Expense Management Tools

Warren Wants Prosecution Of Bailout Fraudsters Warren Wants Prosecution Of Bailout Fraudsters
11.3K
Regulation

Warren Calls For Prosecution Of Bailout Program Fraudsters

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
11.0K
Security & Fraud

FTC Refunds $12M To Consumer Victims Of Bogus Online Trial Memberships

PPP loan forgiveness application PPP loan forgiveness application
10.5K
Loans

More PPP Forgiveness Guidelines Unveiled, But Clarity Remains Elusive

money transfer money transfer
9.6K
International

Kasikornbank To Offer Nium’s FinTech Payments Platform

8.4K
Retail

Amazon Eyes JCPenney Buy

Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools
8.4K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard Launches Anti-Fraud Measures At Gas Pumps

digital coupon digital coupon
7.5K
Retail

Digital Couponing Rises With The Digital Shift

7.0K
eCommerce

Shopify Launches Debit, POS Credit Tools For Merchants

Walmart's Digital Sales Soar 74 Pct Walmart's Digital Sales Soar 74 Pct
6.4K
Retail

Walmart Crushes Earnings; eCommerce Soars 74 Pct

CARES Act stimulus money CARES Act stimulus money
5.7K
Economy

Mnuchin, Powell Testify CARES Is Working