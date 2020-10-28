Retail

Today's Top Retail News: Paidy Launches 3-Pay In Japan; Thrive Market Is Now A B-Corp

Top Retail News

In the top retail news for today: Paidy has launched 3-Pay in Japan for customers to buy now and pay later, Thrive Market has been designated as a B-corporation, and Amazon is advancing its presence in Sweden with a new eCommerce site and a clean energy grid to support the tech giant’s data centers.

PayPal-Backed Paidy Launches ‘3-Pay’ as eCommerce Surges in Japan

Japanese consumers can now buy now and pay later in three installments instead of four. On Wednesday (Oct. 28), Paidy unveiled 3-Pay, enabling users of its Paidy Plus service to split their purchases into three installments, something the startup calls a first in Japan.

Food for Good: Thrive Market Secures B-Corp Certification

Thrive Market has been recognized for its efforts – not with funding or a financial milestone, but by its new designation as a B-corp. Nick Green, CEO of Thrive Market, told PYMNTS that he interprets the designation as a recognition that the company is looking out for the long-term interest of its members, employees, investors and suppliers, as well as the planet.

Amazon Delivers New eCommerce Site to Sweden

Amazon is advancing its presence in Sweden with a new eCommerce site and a clean energy grid to support the tech giant’s data centers, according to a company statement on Wednesday (Oct. 28). The 91-megawatt power project Amazon is building in Sweden will likely deliver approximately 280,000-megawatt hours of clean energy to the Swedish grid.

