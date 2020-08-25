Retail

Panera Bolsters Off-Premise Dining With Google Integration

Panera has bolstered its digital commerce and off-premise services with a Google integration to make it easier for diners to order food via Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Search. The restaurant chain said diners can place orders via delivery or curbside pickup at participating locations “with the touch of a button,” according to a Tuesday (Aug. 25) announcement.

“As a tech-forward brand, we are committed to growing our digital presence and off-premise channels,” Panera Chief Digital Officer George Hanson said in the announcement. “By teaming up with Google and integrating with their Search, Maps and Assistant platforms, there are now even more seamless, simple ways to order your Panera favorites for curbside pickup and delivery."

Panera said it is “seamlessly integrated” with contactless payments with the inclusion of Google Pay. On Google Search and Maps, diners can search for “Panera near me” to see the choice of placing an order from a restaurant location. And, with Google Assistant, diners can say “Hey Google, find Panera near me” to find the closest Panera bread location and make an order.

“As consumer behavior continues to shift towards digital ordering, our team is focused on building ways to make online ordering quick and accessible for restaurants,” Google Senior Product Manager Anantica Singh said in the announcement.

Panera, for its part, said it mains a “safety-first, phased approach” to opening Panera stores throughout the country again, which is “guided by a detailed set of brand standards as well as the guidance of federal, state and local governments.”

In May, Panera announced its Panera Curbside geofence-enabled offering to allow for safe and simple delivery of meals directly to the cars of customers.

Diners can choose their meals and order from Panera Curbside through the restaurant firm’s website or app, and they input the make, model and color of their vehicles in the “special instructions” section. The firm will then deliver the orders to their vehicles when they arrive in the parking lot.

