RetailMeNot Adds New Features To 'Cash Back Day'

Deals website RetailMeNot is charging into fall with a revamped version of its “Cash Back Day,” featuring “flash offers” and brands that are new to the shopping deals site, along with cash-back offers on “hot products.”

The Austin, Texas company said in a press release that its annual Cash Back Day will now take place over two days, Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. American Eagle, Postmates and Express have joined the list of participating retailers.

RetailMeNot’s website said it offers a Deal Finder browser extension that automatically finds available offers, including cash back, for popular stores. The company urges consumers to “shop like you normally do. We'll see you at checkout!”

According to the company, one way it helps consumers save money is by offering online and brick-and-mortar coupon codes.

Other brands participating in the November event include Bass Pro Shops, Expedia, GameStop, Keds and Macy's, which will offer “exclusive cash-back offers.” RetailMeNot said it will issue a full list of participating brands on Nov. 5.

The annual event will feature "offers of up to 20 percent cash back while also creating an opportunity for retailers to drive additional sales,” the announcement noted. The company said its flash offers will be available on top brands, but only for a limited time during the event.

In September, web information and services firm J2 Global struck a deal to buy RetailMeNot from marketing solutions firm Vericast for about $420 million, according to an announcement.

J2 Global CEO Vivek Shah said his company has a “portfolio of brands dedicated to helping consumers save money and find deals.” PCMag, Mashable and IGN are among the properties in J2 Global’s portfolio. The company said it reaches more than 230 million individuals across its brands each month.

“We want to give people a reason to shop for the things they’ve been holding back on and feel good about staying within budget,” Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot, said at the time.