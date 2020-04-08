Retail

Shippo Notches $30M In Series C Funding

To make it as easy for shippers to mail a package as sending a text message, Shippo has notched $30 million in Series C funding. The raise, which was led by D1 Capital Partners, brings the shipping platform’s total funding to $59 million. Union Square Ventures, Version One, Uncork Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners also participated in the round, according to an announcement.

“Shipping shouldn’t be seen as a cost center, it’s a growth engine,” Shippo Co-Founder and CEO Laura Behrens Wu said in the announcement. “When used properly, shipping is a tool for businesses to gain consumer confidence, increase conversions, and drive repeat buying by building loyalty. Except, many of these benefits have historically been reserved for the savviest and most resource-rich businesses. Shippo is changing that dynamic.”

Merchants can link all of their sales channels, with the inclusion of Amazon and Shopify, among others, to handle end-to-end shipping such as the checkout experience and automating returns in a single location. According to the company, more than 35,000 brands from small companies to recognizable online shopping names have shipped over 150 million orders with the Shippo software.

Shippo also announced that Catherine Stewart, who was formerly Automattic’s chief business officer, will come onboard as chief operating officer. While at Automattic, Stewart created the firm’s go-to-market functions with the inclusion of marketing, partnerships, inside sales and corporate development per the announcement.

Stewart said in the announcement, “Over the last few years, e-commerce has continued to grow rapidly. The accessibility of store platforms, payment processing, and digital marketing has made it easier than ever for brands and entrepreneurs to build a successful business online.”

In separate news, Deliverr, a logistics eCommerce shipping company, notched $40 million in a series C funding round to help firms aside from Amazon have the ability to provide two-day shipping per news in February. The company doesn’t have delivery vehicles or warehouses, but it does have an advanced algorithm and relationships with warehouses throughout the nation.

