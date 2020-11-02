Shipt and Mastercard are joining forces to offer a delivery promotion to consumers during the holiday season.

Shipt said that anyone who pays for a package of Shipt Passes using a Mastercard will get an additional complimentary pass from now up to Dec. 15, according to a Monday (Nov. 2) announcement.

“This is a holiday season like none other, and our partnership with Mastercard makes it even more affordable for consumers to let Shipt take care of shopping the aisles — so they can focus on the more important things,” Shipt Chief Business Strategy Officer Rina Hurst said in the announcement.

Shipt started providing clients with the ability to pay per order by buying Shipt Passes earlier in 2020, providing greater flexibility than the yearly membership plan and the chance to save as much as 20 percent when buying a series of passes in a package.

Shipt said that clients who buy a package of three or five Shipt Passes for a limited time with their Mastercard will receive an additional Shipt Pass for complimentary delivery.

The logistics firm keeps providing a Shipt Everyday $99 yearly membership plan that provides unlimited deliveries on orders of at least $35.

It notes that the debut of Shipt Passes “allowed new customers to shop with the same trusted service without making a long-term commitment.”

Currently, Shipt delivers from almost 120 merchants throughout the country with the inclusion of partners Buy Buy Baby, Bed Bath & Beyond, Petco and Target.

Shipt has seen a business spike in numbers that are huge even in the context of the current crisis — such as a 278 percent revenue bounce in Q1 of this year compared to 2019.

Chief Operating Officer Bridget Fruit previously told PYMNTS that the company forecasted that eCommerce grocery delivery would reach roughly $20 billion around 2025. The industry was close to seeing those numbers as of a July article.

She indicated other data to support that growth, with the inclusion of 2019’s forecast of 13 percent of all shoppers testing out eCommerce grocery. Now, forecasts from Bricks Meets Click put that figure at 35 percent.