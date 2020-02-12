SHOWFIELDS To Open Second Store In Miami

Retail store SHOWFIELDS will open a new location in Miami this year, its second, according to a press release.

SHOWFIELDS, branding itself as a “next-generation” store that invites customers to “discover new and emerging brands,” will be open in May in the South Florida city, the emailed press release stated.

The first location in New York City saw over 250,000 customers overall in 2019, and data showed that they spent an average of 33 minutes in the store.

The new location will be opening at 530 Lincoln Road in South Beach, Florida. It will feature an array of retailers such as watch brand Daniel Wellington and natural beauty brand Each and Every, alongside as many as 40 to 50 other retailers. The store will offer space ranging from 60 to 400 square feet.

The experimental aspects of SHOWFIELDS, which the company hopes will keep customers interested, will include indoor and outdoor food and beverage sites, a speakeasy-style bar, a theater for live performances, piercing and tattoo stations, and space for art installations. The Miami location will also feature a glass stairwell and skylight, along with a storefront facade.

Chief Real Estate Officer and Co-founder Amir Zwickel said that the hope for the Miami location was that it would draw in a cross-section of NYC customers who already enjoy the store as well as international customers that may not have been familiar with the brands offered by SHOWFIELDS.

Zwickel said throughout operating their flagship location, they’d wanted to use it as a space for inclusion for artists and entrepreneurs alike, and that they wanted to create an experience that went beyond typical retail.

The retail sector has transformed in recent years as retailers have had to figure out how to combat sluggish growth and sales as online companies like Amazon ate up their profits. Other such transformations have occurred at places like Los Angeles’ Vans, which incorporates things like a public gallery, lounge and workshop.