Retail

SHOWFIELDS To Open Second Store In Miami

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Showfields will open in Miami this May

Retail store SHOWFIELDS will open a new location in Miami this year, its second, according to a press release.

SHOWFIELDS, branding itself as a “next-generation” store that invites customers to “discover new and emerging brands,” will be open in May in the South Florida city, the emailed press release stated.

The first location in New York City saw over 250,000 customers overall in 2019, and data showed that they spent an average of 33 minutes in the store.

The new location will be opening at 530 Lincoln Road in South Beach, Florida. It will feature an array of retailers such as watch brand Daniel Wellington and natural beauty brand Each and Every, alongside as many as 40 to 50 other retailers. The store will offer space ranging from 60 to 400 square feet.

The experimental aspects of SHOWFIELDS, which the company hopes will keep customers interested, will include indoor and outdoor food and beverage sites, a speakeasy-style bar, a theater for live performances, piercing and tattoo stations, and space for art installations. The Miami location will also feature a glass stairwell and skylight, along with a storefront facade.

Chief Real Estate Officer and Co-founder Amir Zwickel said that the hope for the Miami location was that it would draw in a cross-section of NYC customers who already enjoy the store as well as international customers that may not have been familiar with the brands offered by SHOWFIELDS.

Zwickel said throughout operating their flagship location, they’d wanted to use it as a space for inclusion for artists and entrepreneurs alike, and that they wanted to create an experience that went beyond typical retail.

The retail sector has transformed in recent years as retailers have had to figure out how to combat sluggish growth and sales as online companies like Amazon ate up their profits. Other such transformations have occurred at places like Los Angeles’ Vans, which incorporates things like a public gallery, lounge and workshop.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MoneyLion MoneyLion
3.2K
Mastercard

Mastercard: The Role Of ‘Instant’ In Improving Consumer Financial Health

Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset
2.5K
Authentication

Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset

ransomware, cyber-attacks, hackers, increased, Sodinokibi, REvil, ransomware, cyber-attacks, hackers, increased, Sodinokibi, REvil,
2.2K
Security & Fraud

Data Shows 41 Pct Hike In Ransomware Attacks In 2019

groceries groceries
2.2K
Subscription Commerce

Meal Service Plans Get Shaken And Stirred By Adding Alcohol

biometric artificial intelligence biometric artificial intelligence
2.2K
Authentication

Inside The Fight For Digital Driver’s Licenses

2.2K
Taxes

Amazon (And Others) Brace For India’s New eCommerce Tax

2.1K
VISA

Visa On Bringing More Female Founders Into The Reinvention Of Retail

Google Under Fire For Allegedly Promoting Own Travel Service Over Others Google Under Fire For Allegedly Promoting Own Travel Service Over Others
2.1K
ANTITRUST

Google Under Fire For Allegedly Promoting Own Travel Service Over Others

Top WeWork Exec Refutes Claim That Former CEO Received $1B Top WeWork Exec Refutes Claim That Former CEO Received $1B
2.1K
Business

Top WeWork Exec Refutes Claim That Former CEO ‘Walked Away’ With $1B

2.0K
SMBs

Data Shows Hiring Stalled At US Small Businesses In 2019

kount, AI, identity, ID, Identity Trust Global Network, cybersecurity, fraudulent transactions, machine learning kount, AI, identity, ID, Identity Trust Global Network, cybersecurity, fraudulent transactions, machine learning
1.9K
Artificial Intelligence

Kount Launches AI Solution For Real-Time Identity Trust

1.9K
B2B Payments

How Payments Power Small Businesses’ Mobile Banking Adoption

Fiserv, SAP Team For Simpler B2B Payments Fiserv, SAP Team For Simpler B2B Payments
1.9K
B2B Payments

Fiserv, SAP Team For Simpler B2B Payments

uber, co-founder, Travis Kalanick, investors, funding, 3D-printed hotel, Habitas, startup uber, co-founder, Travis Kalanick, investors, funding, 3D-printed hotel, Habitas, startup
1.9K
Investments

Uber Co-Founder Kalanick Supports Expansion Of 3D-printed Hotel

1.8K
eCommerce

eCommerce Drives Logistics Job Boom