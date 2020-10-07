The RealReal, a marketplace for authenticated luxury consignment items, and Gucci, which produces some of the most popular goods sold on The RealReal, have inked a partnership to promote the practice of reselling luxury items through the end of the year.

The partnership has produced an online shop dedicated to Gucci items that have been certified by members of The RealReal's team of 150 validation experts.

Items available on the store as of Wednesday (Oct. 7) include a printed V-neck sweater listed for $2,295 instead of its reported retail price of $3,300 and a canvas belt bag listed at $695. A woman's straw visor is being offered at $361.25. In all, there are many hundreds, if not thousands, of pre-owned – "pre-loved," in TheRealReal parlance – items available.

Wednesday’s announcement states: "For all Gucci purchases or U.S. consignments made through The RealReal, the companies will plant a tree through nonprofit One Tree Planted. This will further help its global reforestation efforts -- from planting trees that help mitigate climate change in the Amazon rainforest to replenishing California forests damaged during this year’s record-breaking wildfire season."

The RealReal states that Gucci goods hold their value at 2.3x the average for items sold on the platform.

“Gucci is raising the bar not only for the fashion industry, but for all companies by continuously innovating to make its business more sustainable,” Julie Wainwright, founder and CEO of The RealReal, said in a prepared statement. “Together, we’re shining a global spotlight on resale that we hope will encourage all consumers to support the circular economy and join us in reducing fashion’s carbon footprint.”

The RealReal states in Wednesday’s announcement: "Consignment of women’s and men’s Gucci clothing on The RealReal has saved 230 metric tons of carbon and 10-plus million liters of water, as compared to the environmental costs of manufacturing those items for the first time."