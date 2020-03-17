Retail

UK’s Dixons Carphone Warehouse Shutters 530 Locations, 3K Jobs Lost

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
UK’s Dixons Carphone Warehouse Shutters 530 Locations, 3K Jobs Lost

As more customers shop online and upgrade their cellphones less often, stores like Dixons Carphone Warehouse are feeling the crunch, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The U.K. company is closing 531 stores, which will result in the loss of 3,000 jobs. The stores will close on April 3.

The company’s mobile phone offerings are going to be sold online and out of Carphone Warehouse shops located in Currys PC World stores. Shares in the group were up 12 percent on the news.

The company’s CEO, Alex Baldock, said that the about 300 large locations are “doing well, with footfall steady, and that is why we are placing a big bet on these stores and investing millions of pounds in them.”

Foot traffic in smaller stores, however, was down 16 percent and not making money. Baldock said customers want to “see technology all in one place.”

There have been 90 store closings since 2018 when Baldock took over, and he said there could be more coming. The ongoing coronavirus situation has pushed him to put more emphasis on the bigger stores instead of parsing out closings of smaller ones.

Whitman Howard Analyst Tony Shiret said the decision for what to do with the remaining stores is the “elephant in the room” when it comes to how the company is going to restructure itself.

“The issue has always been when it would happen, as Dixons moves to a new business model,” Shiret said.

The company is predicted to see losses of about 90 million pounds ($108.7 million) this year alone, and the store closing plan is meant to return it to profitability.

Shiret said even though the stores were not profitable, the sales of handsets helped the company meet volume targets stipulated in mobile phone network contracts with the company.

Baldock said that the company is “preparing for severe disruption in its store operations,” but online sales “could take up part of the slack.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

While eCommerce may be thriving, that doesn’t mean retailers should ignore evolving their in-store experiences. In fact, retailers that focus on revamping only one sales channel are more likely to have difficulties generating consumer loyalty. In the March 2020 Commerce Connected Playbook, PYMNTS spoke with Deanna Moreno Hernandez at Ace Hardware about the importance of crafting seamless omnichannel shopping experiences to boost customer conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
7.9K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
6.4K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
5.3K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
4.8K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
4.1K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
3.7K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
3.6K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
3.4K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

Amazon Amazon
3.4K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
3.3K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
3.2K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

Casino Casino
3.2K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
2.9K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit

interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus
2.8K
Economy

Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero

bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin
2.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Rhode Island’s Blockchain Act Aims For Crypto Rules Too; Rapper Akon Details Crypto Plans