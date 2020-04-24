Retail

Verizon Withdraws Revenue Outlook Amid Loss Of Sales, Subscribers

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Verizon Withdraws Revenue Outlook

Verizon Communications Inc. said that as most of its stores shuttered following the COVID-19 lockdown, more than 500,000 retail postpaid net losses has led the telecommunications company to withdraw its full-year revenue outlook.

In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday (April 24), the New York-based firm said total revenues fell to $21.8 billion from January through March, a 1.7 percent decline from the same period one year ago.

The company reduced its full-year adjusted earnings per share outlook to between a growth of 2 percent and a decline of 2 percent. Previously, it had expected 2 percent to 4 percent growth.

Verizon reported that it lost 68,000 wireless phone subscribers, or 0.82 percent in the first quarter, compared to 0.84 percent for the same period last year.

Just 100 subscribers were added in the quarter that ended March 31, according to research firm FactSet as reported by Reuters.

Jonathan Chaplin, an analyst at New Street Research, wrote in a report that a lower number of subscribers should have been outnumbered by the impact of new customers.

“Verizon has been losing subscribers in the first quarter for the last few years – churn is higher than gross adds,” Chaplin wrote. “With the drop in switching activity induced by social distancing, Verizon should have benefited.”

Total operating revenue for the wireless carrier fell 1.6 percent to $31.6 billion from a year earlier.

Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg put the best face on the number. “Verizon began 2020 with strong operational performance,” he said in the filing. “In an unprecedented time, Verizon took decisive and balanced actions that will serve our stakeholders in the long term, including protecting our employees, maintaining our network quality and reliability, serving our customers and supporting our communities. We will emerge from this crisis stronger, knowing we provided critical connectivity to our customers, and especially our first responders, while maintaining our commitment to investing in our 5G and fiber strategies.”

At midday on Friday (April 24), shares of Verizon fell to $57.31, a 0.28 decline, according to Yahoo! Finance.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
32.2K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
22.0K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
11.5K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

Integration Integration
7.3K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
7.2K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Google slashes marketing budget by half Google slashes marketing budget by half
6.5K
Google

Google Slows Hiring, Cuts Marketing Amid COVID-19

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101 The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101
5.2K
Loans

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two

Today in Payments Today in Payments
5.1K
News

Today In Payments: Facebook Closes $5.7B Deal For Stake In Reliance Jio; GM Shutters Its Car-Sharing Platform

Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need
4.9K
Delivery

Amazon Teams With Food Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need

IRS Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail IRS Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail
4.7K
Coronavirus

IRS $1,200 Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail

treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus
4.6K
Loans

Treasury Directs Public Firms To Return Small Business PPP Money

SMB, small business, PPP, paycheck protection loans, SBA, forgivable, rehires, laid off, coronavirus SMB, small business, PPP, paycheck protection loans, SBA, forgivable, rehires, laid off, coronavirus
4.5K
Loans

SMBs Say COVID-19 Relief Loans Won’t Spur Rehiring

CRIF Realtime has launched a new program for SMEs CRIF Realtime has launched a new program for SMEs
4.4K
B2B Payments

CRIF Realtime Launches Tools For SMBs To Calculate Coronavirus Risks

credit unions, fintech credit unions, fintech
4.3K
Credit Unions

NEW DATA: How COVID-19 Is Driving CUs’ Digital Leap

A ‘Digital-First’ Shift For Vehicle Insurance A ‘Digital-First’ Shift For Vehicle Insurance
4.0K
Innovation

Auto Insurance Premiums’ Big Digital-First Shift