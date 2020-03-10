Retail

Walgreens Brings On-Demand Delivery To Additional Cities With Postmates

Walgreens

Walgreens and Postmates are bringing their on-demand delivery collaboration to 13 more cities. Shoppers in San Francisco, Chicago, Charlotte and Phoenix, among other cities, will be able to receive health and wellness products, as well as other convenience items, sent to them through Postmates from Walgreens stores, according to an announcement.

Interested customers can visit the Postmates website or download the company’s mobile app to order merchandise available at over 1,700 participating Walgreens locations. They will also not pay delivery fees when they subscribe to the Postmates Unlimited membership service for a monthly charge.

Craig Whitmer, vice president, merchant business development at Postmates, said in the announcement, “We are thrilled to expand delivery service from Walgreens stores to more cities, especially Los Angeles, where we are the market leader with more than 120% more market share than the closest competitor.”

Whitmer noted, “The drug store/convenience category is one that customers turn to for convenience on the Postmates platform.” As it stands, Postmates covers 80 percent of American households throughout all 50 states.

Stefanie Kruse, vice president, digital commerce and omni-channel at Walgreens, said in the announcement, “Convenience is becoming increasingly important to our shoppers. They are looking to retailers, like Walgreens, to help them save time in their busy lives.” Kruse continued, “It’s all about getting customers what they need, when and where is most convenient for them.”

As previously reported, Walgreens and Postmates had teamed for on-demand delivery in New York per news in October. Postmates will deliver hundreds of the pharmacy retailer’s items from 174 Duane Reade and Walgreens locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, the companies said in an announcement at the time.

Whitmer said in the October announcement, “In the last year, orders from convenience and drugstores have increased by 68%. By collaborating with Walgreens, we are able to provide our customers with even more convenience when it comes to everyday items that they need now.”

