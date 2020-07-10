Yotpo Joins UPS eCommerce Tech Program For SMBs

Yotpo, the New York-based eCommerce marketing platform, has been selected as a partner by the UPS Customer Technology Program (CTP) that promises to provide small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with access to customer reviews, visual marketing, loyalty and referrals, the company announced.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SMB customers can select from a variety of marketing technology solutions designed to build trust and loyalty across digital channels. The CTP program provides Yotpo and other eCommerce offerings at a discount, allowing SMBs to better compete with larger, well-funded eCommerce brands and companies.

“This exciting relationship with Yotpo offers the marketing and shipping tools that SMB customers need to quickly, cost-effectively and smartly propel their operations forward,” said Michele Peters, senior manager of UPS Global eCommerce marketing, in a statement. “UPS works diligently to give businesses of all sizes the choice, control and convenience required to compete in every level of today’s rapidly changing and increasingly competitive landscape.”

Founded in 2011, Yotpo provides eCommerce marketing technology to more than 9,000 direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, and is the latest business to join the UPS Customer Technology Program, the companies said.

The UPS offering helps qualified SMBs purchase hardware, software, peripherals and packaging solutions at a discount from technology vendors that also work with the shipping company.

“Being recognized as a UPS Customer Technology Program partner takes our relationship and ability to serve eCommerce brands and merchants to a higher level,” said Yotpo CEO Tomer Tagrin, in a statement. “As a premier shipping provider, UPS has been working closely with Yotpo and our customers for years and we see this partnership as an opportunity to move the industry forward through deeper collaboration and the development of exceptional shopper experiences from purchase to delivery.”

Yotpo joins more than 35 other vendors in Atlanta-based UPS’s CTP, which since its 2003 inception, has aimed to help SMBs better compete by growing revenue, integrating technology, introducing efficiencies and reducing costs.

In May, Yotpo data revealed more than 65 percent of online shoppers are browsing or buying from their mobile devices.

Its most recent consumer research predicted that 54 percent of all eCommerce sales will be mobile by 2021, and 81 percent of all traffic to Shopify stores comes from a mobile device.